Seattle Seahawks 2021 schedule: The 3 easiest and toughest games of the season

The Seattle Seahawks have become a regular fixture in the NFC playoffs but they will be severely tested this season.

Seattle plays in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, the NFC West. They have to face the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals twice this campaign.

Head coach Pete Carroll has his work cut out for him to claim another NFC West division title and lead the Seahawks to another NFC playoff appearance. The Seahawks definitely have the talent on offense to cause some trouble, but their defense may not hold up over the long season.

Seattle starts its 2021 NFL campaign on the road in Indianapolis this Sunday. Here's a look at their easiest and toughest matchups this regular season.

The Seahawks' toughest matchups in 2021

Do you think that @DangeRussWilson could set his career high in passing yards this season? 🤔@ESPN wouldn't be surprised.#GoHawks x @Delta — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 1, 2021

#1 - Week 4 on the road at San Francisco 49ers

The Seahawks are on the road in Week 4 with a trip to the Bay Area to face NFC West division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, the Niners were struck by the injury bug but should have all their stars back for this divisional clash with Seattle. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will need to be at his best against a defense featuring star defensive end Nick Bosa.

#2 - Week 5 at home to the Los Angeles Rams

After traveling to San Francisco to battle the 49ers, the Seahawks are back home the following Thursday night against another NFC West rival.

The Los Angeles Rams arrive at Lumen Field keen to inflict a big defeat on their division rivals. Seattle will need all the support the 12th man can make at home to fend off the Rams in Week 5.

#3 - Week 10 on the road at Green Bay Packers

In Week 10 this season, the Seahawks travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers lies in wait with his star-studded offense seeking to make Seattle’s road trip one to forget in 2021.

The Seahawks will have to play out of their skin to get a positive result from their visit to Wisconsin.

The Seahawks' easiest matchups in 2021

The initial 53-man roster is in!



Here's who will be hitting the field at VMAC today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hy1B1BeML6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 31, 2021

#1 - Week 7 at home to New Orleans Saints

Monday Night Football comes to Lumen Field in Week 7 with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Seahawks.

After a tough start to their season, Seattle should enjoy this matchup against a Saints team without Drew Brees and a suspect defensive lineup. Russell Wilson loves playing in prime time and he should give the home fans a reason to go home happy.

#2 - Week 8 at home to Jacksonville Jaguars

The following week, Seattle gets another “easier” matchup when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Pacific Northwest.

Pete Carroll and his experienced squad should be too much for the young Jaguars team led by rookie QB Trevor Lawrence. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will have his eye on making this game one that Lawrence will never forget.

#3 - Week 14 on the road at Houston Texans

No road trip in the NFL is easy, but the Seattle Seahawks will be confident when they travel to Houston in Week 14 to face the Texans.

Houston has the weakest squad on paper and looks to be headed towards next year's number one draft pick. The Seahawks should get another road win late in the regular season.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha