“Seahawks trading up” - NFL fans speculate about teams “calling” Texans about No. 2 pick

The NFL draft is 10 days away, and the Houston Texans are set to pick second. Houston was one of the worst teams last year, and many expect them to draft a franchise quarterback.

With rumors and news of the Carolina Panthers likely to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as No. 1, the Texans are open to trading the No. 2 pick.

Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at his predraft news conference that he's received calls from teams looking to trade up to No. 2, and he's open to listening to offers:

"Are we open for business? We're open to listening."

The Texans could be looking to trade down because there's a chance they won't select a QB. Per Peter King, he wouldn't be surprised if the Texans select edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

An NFL coach with a top 10 pick said: “Tyree Wilson will be a better pro than Will Anderson.", per



King adds that he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson is picked ahead of Anderson, possibly by the

NFL fans responded to Texans GM Nick Caserio saying the team is open in regards to No. 2 pick

NFL fans reacted to the news of the Texans possibly passing up on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick and trading back. Some fans think their team will try to trade up for the pick, while others think the Texans are crazy for trying to trade back.

Here's how fans reacted:

Chris Sargent @clsargent13 @RapSheet Please tell me the Vikings are one of those teams and will be drafting Stroud. @RapSheet Please tell me the Vikings are one of those teams and will be drafting Stroud.

Bitchface @BrokeBoiExcl @RapSheet @Giants get me Will Anderson or Jalen Cater plz thx @RapSheet @Giants get me Will Anderson or Jalen Cater plz thx

Who could trade up with the Texans for the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis

Like the No. 1 pick, the No. 2 pick holds a lot of value. Depending on how Houston trades back, the Texans will most likely receive at least one first-round pick plus more in return for the high pick.

Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts could trade up with Houston.

Many teams could take a quarterback in the first round, which is why there could be a good trade offer from another team for the pick.

Do you think the Houston Texans will trade the second-overall pick in the draft?

