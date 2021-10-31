Seahawks vs. Jaguars injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will play hosts against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Seahawks are 2-5 and in desperate need of a win to close the gap on the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals in the race for the NFC West title. The Jaguars are playing to get their young roster ready for the 2022 NFL season and beyond, especially rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville has only one win this season and they will be eager to add to that tally this Sunday against the Seahawks. Their task will be made a tad easier by Russell Wilson's absence, who is still sidelined due to a nasty finger he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams.

Along with Wilson, who else will miss the game on Sunday? Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Seahawks vs. Jaguars injury report

Seattle Seahawks

Player Position Injury Game Status Duane Brown OT Illness Questionable Alex Collins RB Groin Questionable Damien Lewis OG Shoulder Questionable Marquise Blair FS Knee Out

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyson Campbell CB Toe Questionable DaVon Hamilton DT Shoulder Questionable

Seahawks vs. Jaguars starting lineups

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Geno Smith | RB - Alex Collins | WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones, DJ Chark | TE - Chris Manhertz | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, A.J. Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcom Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Roy Robertson-Harris | LB - Josh Allen, Damien Wilson, Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson | CB - Shaquill Griffin, Tre Herndon | S - Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar