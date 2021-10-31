Seahawks vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and picks - October 31, 2021 | NFL Week 8

The struggling Jacksonville Jaguars will travel West to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, with both teams in desperate need of a win.

The Jaguars, currently 1-5, weren't expected to be competitive this season. However, their season is trending towards a 2-3 win campaign, which is a lot less than expected when the team hired Urban Meyer in the offseason and drafted Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick.

The Seahawks' season has gone from bad to terrible in an instant. The team started the season 2-2 and were expected to be reasonably competitive. But Russell Wilson's lengthy lay-off due to a finger injury coupled with a three-game losing streak has put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Both teams are in desperate need of a win for contrasting reasons.

Seahawks vs. Jaguars match details

When: Sunday, October 31, 4:05 pm

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Seahawks vs. Jaguars betting odds

Spreads

Seahawks: -3.5 (-110)

Jaguars: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -185

Jaguars: +160

Totals

Seahawks: U44.5 (-110)

Jaguars: O44.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs. Jaguars picks

The Seahawks have been extremely cautious in their playcalling since Russell Wilson was sidelined. They will likely stick with the ground game against the Jaguars' average run defense. So expect Alex Collins to have a field day with over 100 yards and at least one touchdown.

Bob Condotta @bcondotta Alex Collins says players are still optimistic. Also says he felt fine physically tonight. Alex Collins says players are still optimistic. Also says he felt fine physically tonight. https://t.co/C8BXc4zoJh

Seahawks vs. Jaguars key injuries

Seahawks

G Damien Lewis (shoulder): Questionable

T Duane Brown (illness): Questionable

RB Alex Collins (groin): Questionable

S Marquise Blair (knee): Out

Jaguars

CB Tyson Campbell (toe): Questionable

DT DaVon Hamilton (shoulder): Questionable

DT Jay Tufele (hand): Out

Seahawks vs. Jaguars head-to-head

The Seahawks and Jaguars have met eight times in the NFL, with Seattle winning five and Jacksonville thrice.

The Jaguars won the last meeting between the two sides 30-24.

Seahawks vs. Jaguars Prediction

The Seahawks would have registered an easy win had Russell Wilson played under center. But with Geno Smith under center for Seattle, it's a challenging game to predict. The Seahawks may be hampered by the unmeasurable loss of their star quarterback, but their veteran backup should get the job done against Urban Meyer and his side.

Prediction: The Seahawks win a close game.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar