Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status John Rhattigan LB Knee Out Brandon Shell T Shoulder Doubtful Alex Collins RB Abdomen Questionable

Detroit Lions injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Jared Goff QB Knee Doubtful Curtis Bolton LB Back Questionable

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Kyle Fuller, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - D.J. Reed, John Reid | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Detroit Lions

QB - Tim Boyle | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge, Trinity Benson | TE - Jared Pinkney | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Penei Sewell

DL - Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris | CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Will Harris | S - Dean Marlowe, Tracy Walker III | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

