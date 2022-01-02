Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Detroit Lions injury report
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup
Seattle Seahawks
QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Kyle Fuller, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan
DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - D.J. Reed, John Reid | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson
Detroit Lions
QB - Tim Boyle | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge, Trinity Benson | TE - Jared Pinkney | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Penei Sewell
DL - Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris | CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Will Harris | S - Dean Marlowe, Tracy Walker III | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox