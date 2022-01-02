×
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 17

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Jan 02, 2022 07:33 PM IST
Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Seattle Seahawks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
John RhattiganLBKneeOut
Brandon ShellTShoulderDoubtful
Alex CollinsRBAbdomenQuestionable

Detroit Lions injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Jason CabindaFBKneeOut
Jared GoffQBKneeDoubtful
Curtis BoltonLBBackQuestionable

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Rashaad Penny | WR - Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Kyle Fuller, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Jake Curhan

DL - Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB - Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB - D.J. Reed, John Reid | SS - Ryan Neal, Quandre Diggs | K - Jason Myers | P - Michael Dickson

Detroit Lions

QB - Tim Boyle | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, KhaDarel Hodge, Trinity Benson | TE - Jared Pinkney | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Penei Sewell

DL - Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, Nick Williams | LB - Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Charles Harris | CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Will Harris | S - Dean Marlowe, Tracy Walker III | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
