Seahawks vs Steelers injury report: Latest on Kenny Pickett, DK Metcalf, Kenneth Walker III and more for Week 17

The Seattle Seahawks ultimately found their winning formula in Week 15, when they triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles, capping a four-game losing streak. The Hawks are back in the postseason picture after backing up that victory with another crucial victory over the Tennessee Titans last week.

The Seahawks currently have the power to control their own destiny and qualify for the playoffs. They will definitely get into the postseason if they win their last two games of the season. Seattle's chances of qualifying for the postseason automatically increase to about 88% with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, another team vying for a postseason spot, in Week 17. However, a defeat on Sunday might significantly harm their prospects.

Let's examine the injury reports for both teams before their important Week 17 matchup.

Seattle Seahawks injury report for Week 17

Five players have been ruled out of the Seattle Seahawks' home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

Safety Jamal Adams, who is still recovering from a knee injury, is one of the players who have been ruled out of the contest. The Hawks believe the 28-year-old veteran is still not fully recovered, which is why he will miss his third straight game despite being limited in practice this week.

The Seahawks have also ruled out offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot), defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (knee), linebacker Frank Clark Sr. (non-injury-related), and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs).

Five other players are 'questionable' for Sunday's match. Kenneth Walker III and DK Metcalf are two important players on the team's offense, but they are both questionable to take the field on Sunday. Walker suffered a shoulder injury a few weeks ago, but he hasn't missed a game as a result. With a back problem, Metcalf was included on the injury report on Thursday. He may end up being a game-time decision for the Steelers game.

The following players are categorized as questionable: cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (ankle), and linebacker Nick Bellore (knee).

DK Metcalf's injury status

Ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf is now suffering from a back injury. Earlier in the season, he had suffered hip and rib injuries but this one is quite different.

Metcalf did not appear on the injury report released on Wednesday, but he did show up on it on Thursday as a non-participant in practice.

Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, stated on Friday that wide receiver Metcalf is managing a little pain in his lower back, but he has not ruled the player out of Sunday's game.

The Seahawks will secure a Wild Card berth if they win their next two games of the season, and with Metcalf available, it will be simpler to complete the task at hand given his significance to the club.

Kenneth Walker III's injury status

Kenneth Walker, a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, is also questionable to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday, Pete Carroll stated, "He worked today, too."

Walker has a shoulder problem and has been unwell this week, despite his previous performance of 16 carries for 54 yards against the Tennessee Titans. Despite not practicing on Wednesday or Thursday, he hasn't been pronounced out of the Week 17 match yet.

Walker was limited throughout practice on Friday, and head coach Carroll announced that he would be evaluated at game time on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 17

Kenny Pickett, a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is "questionable" to play in Week 17 because of an ankle injury. Also, three players have been ruled out of the game by the team: linebacker Elandon Robert, safety Trenton Thompson, and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Running back Najee Harris and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo, who were both included on the injury report earlier this week, were not listed as injured on the Steelers' most recent report, and they are both anticipated to play in Week 17.

Kenny Pickett's injury status

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was limited throughout practice on Friday, marking two weeks in a row that he has been limited. Mason Rudolph will start as quarterback for the team in Week 17, according to Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin's confirmation yesterday. However, the HC left open the possibility that Pickett will play.

It now just depends on Pickett's health to see if he can be the backup quarterback on the bench, or if Mitch Trubisky, who filled that role in Week 16, will be Rudolph's backup.