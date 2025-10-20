Seahawks vs. Texans Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF clash?

The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week. They are aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday.With 4-2 records, the Hawks were tied with the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams for first place in the NFC West heading into Week 7. However, they are now third after San Francisco and LA recorded wins on Sunday.The Texans are the underdogs as Seattle has won four of its last five games following a Week 1 defeat to the 49ers. But they are well-rested and have momentum on their side after defeating the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.Let's take a look at the players who have been ruled out for both teams ahead of kickoff time.Seattle Seahawks' inactives tonightAfter missing the Seattle Seahawks' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last week due to a concussion, Riq Woolen will return to action on Monday.However, two other defensive backs, Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon, are listed as questionable. Their availability is up in the air.Inactive Seahawks for Week 7 MNFRB Kenny McIntosh (knee)FB Robbie Ouzts (ankle)RG Christian Haynes (pectoral)NT Johnathan Hankins (back)DE Rylie Mills (knee)LB Derick Hall (oblique)S AJ Finley (knee)Derick Hall will miss his second consecutive game due to an oblique injury sustained during the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said he should be able to play again following the team's Week 8 bye.Houston Texans' inactives tonightChristian Kirk will not play against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver suffered a hamstring injury during the Texans' second practice on Friday.The wide receiver was also unavailable in the team's opening two games of the season due to a strained hamstring. In the three games he has played, he has recorded 10 receptions for 109 yards.Inactive Texans for Week 7 MNFWR Tank Dell (knee)WR Christian Kirk (hamstring)WR Justin Watson (calf/achilles)FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring)DT Kyonte Hamilton (ankle)DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder)DT Kurt Hinish (undisclosed)S Jaylen Reed (ankle)S Jimmie Ward (foot)CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)CB Alijah Huzzie (knee)A knee ailment has kept Alijah Huzzie on the reserve/non-football injury list since the start of the campaign. He recorded a full practice participation on Saturday, but he was still declared out for the Week 7 game.