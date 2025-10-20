  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Seahawks vs. Texans Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF clash?

Seahawks vs. Texans Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 MNF clash?

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 20, 2025 19:10 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Seahawks vs. Texans Inactives Tonight (image credit: IMAGN)

The Houston Texans are coming off their bye week. They are aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season when they face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday.

Ad

With 4-2 records, the Hawks were tied with the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams for first place in the NFC West heading into Week 7. However, they are now third after San Francisco and LA recorded wins on Sunday.

The Texans are the underdogs as Seattle has won four of its last five games following a Week 1 defeat to the 49ers. But they are well-rested and have momentum on their side after defeating the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's take a look at the players who have been ruled out for both teams ahead of kickoff time.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Seattle Seahawks' inactives tonight

After missing the Seattle Seahawks' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last week due to a concussion, Riq Woolen will return to action on Monday.

However, two other defensive backs, Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon, are listed as questionable. Their availability is up in the air.

Inactive Seahawks for Week 7 MNF

  • RB Kenny McIntosh (knee)
  • FB Robbie Ouzts (ankle)
  • RG Christian Haynes (pectoral)
  • NT Johnathan Hankins (back)
  • DE Rylie Mills (knee)
  • LB Derick Hall (oblique)
  • S AJ Finley (knee)
Ad

Derick Hall will miss his second consecutive game due to an oblique injury sustained during the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said he should be able to play again following the team's Week 8 bye.

Houston Texans' inactives tonight

Christian Kirk will not play against the Seattle Seahawks. The receiver suffered a hamstring injury during the Texans' second practice on Friday.

Ad

The wide receiver was also unavailable in the team's opening two games of the season due to a strained hamstring. In the three games he has played, he has recorded 10 receptions for 109 yards.

Inactive Texans for Week 7 MNF

  • WR Tank Dell (knee)
  • WR Christian Kirk (hamstring)
  • WR Justin Watson (calf/achilles)
  • FB Jakob Johnson (hamstring)
  • DT Kyonte Hamilton (ankle)
  • DT Folorunso Fatukasi (shoulder)
  • DT Kurt Hinish (undisclosed)
  • S Jaylen Reed (ankle)
  • S Jimmie Ward (foot)
  • CB Jaylin Smith (hamstring)
  • CB Alijah Huzzie (knee)

A knee ailment has kept Alijah Huzzie on the reserve/non-football injury list since the start of the campaign. He recorded a full practice participation on Saturday, but he was still declared out for the Week 7 game.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications