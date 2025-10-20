Seahawks vs. Texans prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 7 MNF feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nick Chubb, and more

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans are set to put a cap on the Week 7 slate of games with a showdown at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are looking to climb to 5-2 while the Texans are looking to pull to .500 for the first time this season at 2-3. Will the Seahawks be caught napping?

Ad

Here’s a look at how the game should go and what that means for some of the biggest fantasy football names in the game.

Seahawks vs. Texans prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nick Chubb at Houston v Baltimore - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Houston Texans are the class of the NFL when it comes to defense, currently ranked third in the NFL in average yards per game. As such, expect the Seahawks’ top-ten offense to meet its match. The Seahawks will be able to move the ball, but will be unable to hit their top gear.

Ad

Trending

With the game taking place in Lumen Field, however, expect the Seahawks to receive a boost for their own defense. The game will likely be a defensive throwdown as a result.

Expect the Seahawks to win the contest 20-17 in a tightly contested affair.

Seahawks vs. Texans fantasy picks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba scores touchdown against Jacksonville - Source: Imagn

While the game is likely to be low-scoring, there are still fantasy options that make sense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to remain productive as the team’s top receiver and one of the best receivers in the NFL thus far this season.

Ad

Nick Chubb has shown plenty of burst at times this season, and expect him to get his moment to shine in the contest. Sam Darnold and C.J. Stroud are unlikely to have big games and should be used with caution. Nico Collins should also have a usable final stat line, although it is unlikely to be his best showing of the season.

Tank Dell and Christian Kirk are expected to miss the contest, per CBS Sports. As such, they cannot be counted on this week and should be benched or placed on your IR.

Ad

Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans on cable

C.J. Stroud at Houston v Baltimore - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but may be viewable on CBS or NBC. Check your local listings. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are all expected to be streaming the contest.

The game will air at 10:00 PM EST, not the typical 8:15 PM EST timeslot. There will be two Monday Night Football games to help conclude the Week 7 slate, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Detroit Lions at 7:15 PM EST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.