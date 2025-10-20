Seahawks vs. Texans prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 7 MNF feat. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Nick Chubb, and more

The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans are set to put a cap on the Week 7 slate of games with a showdown at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football. The Seahawks are looking to climb to 5-2 while the Texans are looking to pull to .500 for the first time this season at 2-3. Will the Seahawks be caught napping?
Here’s a look at how the game should go and what that means for some of the biggest fantasy football names in the game.
Seahawks vs. Texans prediction
The Houston Texans are the class of the NFL when it comes to defense, currently ranked third in the NFL in average yards per game. As such, expect the Seahawks’ top-ten offense to meet its match. The Seahawks will be able to move the ball, but will be unable to hit their top gear.
With the game taking place in Lumen Field, however, expect the Seahawks to receive a boost for their own defense. The game will likely be a defensive throwdown as a result.
Expect the Seahawks to win the contest 20-17 in a tightly contested affair.
Seahawks vs. Texans fantasy picks
While the game is likely to be low-scoring, there are still fantasy options that make sense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to remain productive as the team’s top receiver and one of the best receivers in the NFL thus far this season.
Nick Chubb has shown plenty of burst at times this season, and expect him to get his moment to shine in the contest. Sam Darnold and C.J. Stroud are unlikely to have big games and should be used with caution. Nico Collins should also have a usable final stat line, although it is unlikely to be his best showing of the season.
Tank Dell and Christian Kirk are expected to miss the contest, per CBS Sports. As such, they cannot be counted on this week and should be benched or placed on your IR.
Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans on cable
The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but may be viewable on CBS or NBC. Check your local listings. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, NFL+, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are all expected to be streaming the contest.
The game will air at 10:00 PM EST, not the typical 8:15 PM EST timeslot. There will be two Monday Night Football games to help conclude the Week 7 slate, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Detroit Lions at 7:15 PM EST
