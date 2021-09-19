Seahawks vs Titans: Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

For the first time in a year, the Seattle Seahawks will play a home game in front of their fans. The Seahawks and their raucous 12th man host the Titans on Sunday in the Emerald City. The Seahawks comfortably dispatched the Indianapolis Colts on the road last weekend, and they'll be determined to welcome home their fans with another win.

The Titans lost in their opening game to the Cardinals. They were hopelessly outmatched as Mike Vrabel's team kicked off their season in miserable fashion. The Seahawks and Russell Wilson are the favorites, and they'll want to attack a poor Titans secondary. It's an intriguing matchup for both teams, and it should be a good game.

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks injury report

Seattle Seahawks

The headline concern on the injury report for the Seahawks is rookie wideout Dee Eskridge. Eskridge is in concussion protocol, and he's not practiced all week. The Seahawks list his status as doubtful, and he should miss this game. Rashaad Penny is battling a calf injury. Like Eskridge, Penny's not practiced all week, and his status is doubtful. Bryan Mone and D.J. Reed have participated in practices in a limited fashion. Both should be good to go for the game.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans' already weak secondary lost a pivotal piece this week. Caleb Farley is out of the game against the Seahawks because of a shoulder injury. Linebacker Jayon Brown is questionable. However, he took no part in Friday's practice. Brown might be a game-time decision. Free-agent acquisition Bud Dupree has improved as the week went on. Dupree was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, but he should be ready to suit up come kickoff.

Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks starting lineups

Seattle Seahawks

QB - Russell Wilson | RB - Chris Carson | WR - D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain, | TE - Gerald Everett | OL - Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell.

DL - L.J. Collier, Poona Ford, Al Woods | LB - Benson Mayowa, Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Darell Taylor | CB - D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers | S - Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams | P - Michael Dickson | K - Jason Myers.

Tennessee Titans

QB - Ryan Tannehill | RB - Derrick Henry | WR - Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - Anthony Firkser | OL - Taylor Lewan, Roger Saffold, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Ty Sambrallo.

DL - Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Jeffery Simmons | LB - Bud Dupree, David Long JR, Rashaan Evans, Harold Landry | CB - Janoris Jenkins, Kristian Fulton | S - Kevin Byard, Matthias Farley | P - Brett Kern | K - Randy Bullock

