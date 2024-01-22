Sean Desai landing spots: 3 teams that should pursue former Eagles DC

After serving as the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, Sean Deai was relieved of his duties on January 21, 2023. Desai became the Eagles defensive coordinator last February after the team lost Jonathan Gannon to the Arizona Cardinals, becoming their head coach.

After the Eagles first 13 games, Desai was demoted as head coach Nick Siranni announced that Matt Patricia would take over calling plays on defense, with Desai moving to the press box.

Desai has been an NFL coach since 2013 and has been a coaching staff member of the Chicago Bears, Seattle Seahawks, and the Eagles.

Desai becomes the latest free agent defensive coordinator who could very well end up coaching a new defense next season.

Three teams that should target Sean Desai

Sean Desai during Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

As of right now, there are six NFL defensive coordinator vacancies to fill this off-season. Those teams include the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chicago Bears.

Since Desai just got fired by the Eagles, that spot is ruled out as a possible destination.

Here are three teams that should target Desai to become their defensive coordinator this off-season.

#1 - Chicago Bears

Sean Desai began his NFL coaching career with the Chicago Bears.

He served as their defensive quality control coach from 2013 to 2018. He served as the safety coach from 2019–2020 and then became their defensive coordinator in 2021. He wasn't retained the following season after the team fired head coach Matt Nagy.

The Bears, whom Desai has worked with for nine seasons, could consider bringing back a familiar face in Desai.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of few teams to have fired their defensive coordinator from the past season. As of right now, they are one of the few teams in the NFL that has to fill that void.

Aside from Sean Desai, some of the other top defensive coordinators include Wink Martindale, Leslie Frazier, Ron Rivera, Jesse Minter, and Patrick Graham.

Like Jacksonville, Philadelphia's defense started off strong but progressively got worse as the season went on. While this isn't a good reason to sign Desai, he could be an option for the Jaguars for other purposes.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

When Desai wasn't rehired by the Bears, he joined the Seahawks the next season as their associate defensive head coach.

While he only spent one season with Seattle, he had a lot of success on defense, which landed him a job as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

With Pete Carroll no longer the head coach, the team could consider bringing back Sean Desai as a coach somewhere on the team, even if he doesn't become their defensive coordinator.