Sean McVay has proven himself to be one of the better offensive minds in the NFL in his seven seasons as a head coach. Yet, McVay faced maybe one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, Sean Payton, this preseason.

Payton and the Broncos took care of McVay and the Rams by a score of 41-0. McVay spoke to reporters after the loss as he wasn't pleased with the outcome of the game:

“That was a humbling night. That’s not a night you ever want to go through no matter what your approach is."

"There are some guys that got that some opportunities that we might be counting on for our 53 and so I’ll have to be able to look at some film but tonight was a good humbling night that you sometimes have in football and you have to be able to learn from them and move on accordingly.”

The Los Angeles Rams went winless this preseason at 0 - 3, losing by a combined score of 109 to 34. Neither of the team's starting quarterbacks played a snap in the game. Matthew Stafford for Los Angeles or Russell Wilson for the Denver Broncos rested ahead of the regular season.

Sean McVay is looking to bounce back this upcoming season as the Rams finished last season 5 - 12, his first losing season.

Stafford and All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp missed time with injuries as they used multiple quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield.

Are Sean McVay and Sean Payton Super Bowl-winning head coaches?

Despite the rough loss to the Broncos, McVay and Payton share something familiar: winning a Super Bowl.

The Rams have been to two Super Bowls under McVay, winning it all in the 2021 season. Sean McVay became and still is the youngest head coach to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Payton won his lone Lombardi Trophy with the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 season, his fourth season with the team. In 2006, he was the AP Coach of the Year in his first season with the Saints.

