Sean McVay net worth: How much is Super Bowl-winning Rams HC worth in 2023?

Sean McVay and his wife Veronika Khomyn are expecting their first child together. Interestingly, the couple is set to welcome their baby boy during the 2023 NFL regular season.

Amid the celebratory news, fans have been curious to learn about McVay's net worth. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

According to reports, McVay is worth a whopping $40 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune through his coaching career in the big leagues. It is believed that the Rams coach will earn around $14 million in salary this year.

McVay's first job was as an assistant wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. The following year, he served as a quality control and wide receivers coach for the Florida Tuskers of the now ceased UFL.

In 2010, McVay took up the role of assistant tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders, then Redskins. He was then promoted to the tight ends coach for the next three seasons with the Commanders before spending three more years with the franchise as its offensive coordinator.

McVay landed the head coaching role with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, becoming the youngest head coach in the modern era when he was hired at the age of 30. He has held the position of the Rams head coach ever since.

Sean McVay's NFL head coaching record with Los Angeles Rams

Since taking over as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Sean McVay has compiled a 60-38-0 record across six years. He has a 7-3 record in the playoffs.

McVay has led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances (2019 and 2022). His team suffered a defeat in the big game in 2019 against the New England Patriots.

However, McVay led Los Angeles to the Super Bowl once again in 2022. His team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Incidentally, McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history, at 36, to guide a team to a Super Bowl title.

