"I was jealous of everyone else that was there" - Sean Payton wanted to be on sideline during Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore's violent fight

Sean Payton has a lot of experience in dealing with Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore. Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the former Saints head coach admitted that the fight between the two gave him the urge to get on the field. Here's how he put it:

"So in both fights that these teams have had, significant fights, you see a cheaper shot by a player. The rest of all been, you know, Fournette confronting one or the other, they're talking…"

He trailed off but quickly returned to the topic, letting slip that he was jealous of anyone present at the game:

"The winner of that division is coming from one of those two teams again this year. And so that [was a] day where I was just jealous of everyone else that was there."

Sean Payton's break from football

While Sean Payton is retired as the 2022 NFL season enters its third week, many speculate that he will return to the league in 2023.

Over the last many years, the head coach has been connected to the Dallas Cowboys. Many see Payton as the eventual successor to Mike McCarthy, should his employment be terminated.

He's also been connected to the Miami Dolphins as rumors linked him to Tom Brady's minority ownership scheme.

Early in the offseason, during Brady's six-week retirement, rumors said that he was looking for a way to get to the team in combination with the Saints head coach. Of course, those plans fell through.

However, those believing the rumors, by extension, also believe that the head coach still has a massive interest in the game and wants to eventually return to it. In his final year in New Orleans, the head coach went 9-8 in his first year without Drew Brees. The team saw five quarterbacks take the field that year.

Trevor Siemian, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book, all started at least one game for the franchise in what would be Payton's farewell season in New Orleans. Will he return to the game in 2023?

