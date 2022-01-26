Sean Payton Net Worth: How much is former Saints HC worth in 2022?

Sean Payton has shocked the NFL by stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. He is under contract through 2024, but has decided he is ready for a new path in life.

That may have fans wondering just how much money the head coach has made throughout his coaching career. Head coach contracts are private, yet terms always seem to leak out.

Payton's most recent contract reportedly paid him somewhere around $13 million per year. That means he is leaving around $40 million on the table to step away from the team.

This implies he is worth a lot of money to give up on guaranteed wealth like that.

What is Sean Payton's net worth?

The website Celebrity Net Worth lists Payton's overall figure at $24 million. Given his salary, the figure may even be a bit higher at this point.

So it is safe to say he is worth well over $20 million at a time when he is stepping away from the NFL.

That is generational wealth and could mean he is truly done as an NFL head coach. Teams around the league would easily pay him over $10 million annually to lead another franchise.

But if he is living comfortably, the money may not even matter at this point.

What lies ahead for the accomplished head coach?

Payton has been linked to a job with FOX Sports over the past several weeks. That possibility arises if Troy Aikman leaves the network to take a job with Amazon.

On Sunday, JUST IN: After 15 season in New Orleans, head coach Sean Payton has informed the Saints that he will "step away" from the organization, per @RapSheet On Sunday, @MMcCarthyREV reported that Payton is a candidate to join Fox Sports, should Troy Aikman bolt for Amazon. JUST IN: After 15 season in New Orleans, head coach Sean Payton has informed the Saints that he will "step away" from the organization, per @RapSheet.On Sunday, @MMcCarthyREV reported that Payton is a candidate to join Fox Sports, should Troy Aikman bolt for Amazon.

He would make several million dollars in that role and would also only have to work during the actual NFL season. That may be far more enticing than going through the grueling yearly schedule of being an NFL head coach again.

Payton could land one of the premier commentator jobs in the sports world and will likely have it for as long as he wants. He could even take a similar path to Jon Gruden, who spent years as an analyst before making his return to the coaching ranks.

His agent will receive no shortage of calls inquiring about the coach's interest in a variety of jobs. That should start immediately, but a more likely scenario would be him returning in a few years because he is under contract with the Saints through 2024.

He would need to be traded to land elsewhere before then.

He'll be able to pick his next job, whether that's on television or back in the NFL coaching ranks. And when he does land a new gig, his net worth will only increase given the demand surrounding his name.

