Sean Tuohy breaks silence on Michael Oher’s allegations on Tuohy family’s fake adoption of ex-NFL star

Retired NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher petitioned a Tennessee court that a critical narrative in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side” was a fallacy. He claimed in the 14-page petition that Sean Tuohy and his wife, Leigh Anne, never legally adopted him, even if he stayed in their home.

Instead, Oher claimed that the document he signed three months after he turned 18 was for a conservatorship, not for legal adoption. The agreement allegedly gave the Tuohys the right to negotiate business deals on Oher’s behalf. However, the Tuohy family’s patriarch has responded to the allegations.

Sean Tuohy responds to Michael Oher’s accusations

Tuohy told The Daily Memphian’s Geoff Calkins that they did not earn any money from the movie, which starred Sandra Bullock. Instead, they only got a share of the royalties earned from Michael Lewis’ book that inspired the film.

Tuohy also said:

“We're devastated. It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

According to Oher’s filing, the Tuohy and their two children, Collins and Sean Jr., earned $225,000 plus 2.5 percent of the film’s “defined net proceeds.” The movie earned more than $300 million in cinema ticket sales, plus millions more through home video purchases.

Instead of Michael Oher, it was Debra Branan, a family friend of the Tuohys, who allegedly received contract and payment notices on his behalf. Meanwhile, the Tuohys also claimed in their 2010 book that they split the revenue from “The Blind Side” five ways.

The petition also calls for the end of Oher’s conservatorship under the Tuohys. The former Ole Miss standout only had time to investigate his setup with the Tuohys after retiring in 2016. His lawyer, J. Gerard Stranch IV, discovered the conservatorship last February. Oher is also requesting his fair share of the movie’s profit.

Michael Oher claimed “The Blind Side” negatively affected his career

While John Lee Hancock-directed movie made Michael Oher a household name, the eight-season NFL veteran claimed the film placed him in a bad light.

Oher believes that his depiction in the movie as an unintelligent individual affected the perception of some NFL executives about him. Quinton Aaron’s portrayal of him in the film made him look mentally delayed and unfit to be a leader.

While he didn’t have Pro Bowl or All-Pro selections throughout his NFL career, he did win Super Bowl XLVII with the Baltimore Ravens. He was also selected to the 2009 All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Oher also played for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers before retiring in 2016.