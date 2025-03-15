Seattle Seahawks 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Sam Darnold and more

The Seattle Seahawks had a solid 2024/25 season despite missing out on the playoffs. There were positives from head coach Mike Macdonald's first year at the helm.

The Seahawks must now find ways to build on such promise heading into the 2025/26 season. With that in mind, let's look at the progress made by the Seahawks in this year's free agency.

Seattle Seahawks free agency tracker 2025

1. QB Sam Darnold (3 years, $100.5 million)

The Seattle Seahawks have secured the signature of the most prized QB in free agency. Sam Darnold will now take his talents to Seattle after having a career year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Darnold earned the maiden Pro Bowl nod of his career after guiding the Vikings to the playoffs in 2024. He combined well with perennial All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson for the entirety of the season.

Darnold will replace Geno Smith. The Vikings traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders early in the offseason, so they'll now look to build under a younger quarterback for the foreseeable future.

2. EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence (3 years, $42 million)

The Seahawks have signed four-time Pro Bowler edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence joins after spending a decade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The versatile defender was a key contributor to numerous postseason appearances by the Cowboys. However, he'll now aim to carve out a new legacy with the Seahawks.

3. Cooper Kupp (3 years, $45 million)

The Seahawks have signed former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. Kupp joins after spending the first eight years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams.

The versatile wideout will add another dimension to the Seahawks' wideout room for the foreseeable future.

4. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (1 year, $5.5 million)

5. OL Josh Jones (1 year, $4.75 million)

Seattle Seahawks 2025 free agency re-signings

1. LB Ernest Jones IV (3 years, $33 million)

Ernest Jones IV and the Seattle Seahawks will continue their partnership for the next three seasons. The linebacker has signed a three-year deal worth $33 million to remain in Seattle.

Jones IV is fresh off amassing 94 tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception in 10 games with the Seahawks in 2024. The fan base will expect more of the same in 2025.

2. DT Jarran Reed (3 years, $25 million)

The Seahawks have re-signed Jarran Reed on a three-year deal. The veteran defensive tackle will earn $25 million during the span of the contract.

Reed has spent the majority of his professional football career in Seattle. He's a key part of their defensive rotation and a solid presence in the locker room.

