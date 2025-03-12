Seattle Seahawks 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after Sam Darnold's signing in free agency

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most active teams across the NFL so far this offseason. They've traded away starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Steelers. Seattle also let veteran WR Tyler Lockett leave during free agency.

Ad

To replace Smith, the Seahawks signed 2024 Pro Bowler QB Sam Darnold to a three-year $100.5m contract after his excellent season with the Minnesota Vikings.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Seahawks will be looking to fill the holes left by their veteran departures. Seattle holds the 18th overall pick as well as two selections in each of the next two rounds. They'll be hoping the talent they draft can be day-one starters for the NFC West outfit.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seattle Seahawks mock draft for 3 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Seattle Seahawks

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 18: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Ad

NFL: Emeka Egbuka at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With the departures of Metcalf and Lockett, the Seahawks' biggest need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is a wide receiver. That's why Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has Seattle drafting Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka with the 18th overall pick.

Ad

Egbuka had three productive seasons at Ohio State, where he was alongside Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba for two of those campaigns. Smith-Njigba would probably enjoy reconnecting with his old Buckeyes teammate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Round 2, Pick 50: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona

NFL: Jonah Savaiinaea at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Only two teams gave up more sacks than the 54 that the Seahawks gave up in 2024. They'll need to do a better job of protecting their new QB, Sam Darnold, when he lines up for them in 2025. That's why drafting Jonah Savaiinaea at 50th overall makes sense. The Samoan is likely to play guard in the NFL but has experience in college at tackle.

Ad

#3 - Round 2, Pick 52: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

If Shemar Stewart is on the board when the Seahawks pick 52nd overall, they shouldn't hesitate to select him.

Ad

Stewart wasn't overly productive in college, amassing just 4.5 sacks throughout his three years at Texas A&M - something which might put some GMs off. However, his physical attributes were on show for all to see at the NFL Combine. His size and speed combination has impressed scouts from across the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Round 3, Pick 82: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

NFL: Jack Sawyer at the NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

If the Seahawks want to fully revamp their defensive line, they could grab another Ohio State Buckeye in EDGE Jack Sawyer. Leonard Williams had one of his best seasons in 2024 as he had 11 sacks and made the Pro Bowl, but he'll be 31 years old by the time the new NFL season kicks off in September, so the Seahawks might look to get younger on the edge.

Ad

Being able to grab Stewart and Sawyer in the same class could set Seattle's edge defense up for the best part of a decade.

#5 - Round 3, Pick 92: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia

NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Georgia - Source: Imagn

The Seahawks could go a long way to sure up the trenches on a shaky offensive line if they grab Georgia G Tate Ratledge with their second pick of the third-round.

Ad

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said of Ratledge:

"A three-year starting right guard with a relatively safe floor, Ratledge plays with a dirt-dog mentality. His pad level is too high, but he mauls his way into early advantages in the run game. He has strong hands and uses them effectively to control and sustain his block. "

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.