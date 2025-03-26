Seattle Seahawks 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Mike Macdonald and Co. after free agency

The Seattle Seahawks will have a new look this year under head coach Mike Macdonald after an eventful offseason so far. They moved on from Geno Smith and DK Metcalf but replaced them with Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. They also added DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency, among others, with the 2025 NFL draft quickly approaching.

Ad

Here's how they could approach the first five rounds.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL mock draft for 5 rounds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#1 - Round 1, Pick 18: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

Ad

Trending

The Seahawks' new-look offense would benefit from upgrading their offensive line, especially in protecting new quarterback Sam Darnold. Armand Mambou is one of the highest-rated offensive linemen this year and his versatility is valuable.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 50: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College Eagles

Signing DeMarcus Lawrence is a major addition to their defense, but his age and injury history are a bit of a concern. Donovan Ezeiruaku can be an immediate contributor and potentially a building block for their future.

Ad

#3 - Round 2, Pick 52: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky Wildcats

Maxwell Hairston ran the fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine. This makes him a desirable target in the draft with a ton of upside.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 82: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Seahawks will select Tate Ratledge in the third round. He is one of the best guard prospects this year and doubling up on offensive linemen is a wise move for Seattle in this draft.

Ad

#5 - Round 3, Pick 92: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

Princely Umanmielen has all of the physical tools to potentially develop into an elite pass rusher. Pairing him with Ezeiruaku from earlier in this mock draft could create an exciting core on the edge of their defense.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 137, Savion Williams, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

While the Seahawks replaced DK Metcalf with Cooper Kupp, the move leaves them without a big-bodied wide receiver. Savion Williams can solve this issue for them.

Ad

#7 - Round 5, Pick 172: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada Wolfpack

Kitan Crawford could be a sleeper in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft after an impressive workout at the combine. He can add depth to the Seahawks' defensive backs.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 175: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson Tigers

The tight end position is one of the relative weaknesses on Seattle's roster. Jake Briningstool is a potential late-round target with receiving upside.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.