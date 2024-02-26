Seattle Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Defensive line help addressed early

The Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs in 2023 as they went 9-8.

Seattle enters 2024 with a new head coach in Mike Macdonald for the first time since 2010, as Pete Carroll and the Seahawks parted ways.

Seattle has seven picks, including the 16th overall selection. So, let's use SportsKeeda's mock draft simulator to map out how its draft might go.

Seattle Seahawks 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft

Day 1: Round 1, Pick 16: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas

Seattle picks Byron Murphy II 16th overall

The Seattle Seahawks need to address their defensive line early. And with their first pick of the 2024 NFL draft, they select defensive tackle Byron Murphy II out of Texas.

Murphy II can become an immediate starter for Seattle, as he's a solid run defender who recorded five sacks last season.

Day 2: Round 2, Pick 76: Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

Defense was a problem for the Seahawks last season, and with their first two picks, Seattle tries to address it.

With the 76th pick, the Seahawks select Cedric Gray, a linebacker out of North Carolina. Gray can come in and compete for a starting job.

At UNC, Gray was a tackling machine, which Seattle also needs.

Round 2, Pick 78: Brandon Coleman, G, TCU

Seattle goes offense with its third draft pick by selecting offensive guard Brandon Coleman out of TCU.

Coleman can compete for the starting left guard job with Damien Lewis, the projected starter heading into the off-season.

Day 3: Round 4, Pick 119: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn

To kick off Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft, the Seahawks select Nehemiah Pritchett, a cornerback out of Auburn.

Seattle enters 2024 with Riq Woolen and Michael Jackson as their starting corners, but adding depth behind them is critical.

Pritchett can play in certain spots while also helping on special teams for Seattle.

Round 5, Pick 151: Daniel Green, LB, Kansas State

Seattle goes back to linebacker to select Daniel Green, who will likely be a key special teams player for the Seahawks in 2024.

At Kansas State last season, Green recorded just 13 tackles and one sack as he was limited to two games due to injury. That's why he fell in the draft.

Round 6, Pick 194: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Brenden Rice recorded 12 touchdowns last season.

Seattle is set at wide receiver with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jason Smith-Njigba. But the Seahawks add some depth by selecting USC's Brenden Rice in the sixth round.

Rice will compete for a spot on the roster and line up at receiver the odd time.

Round 7, Pick 233: Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

With their final pick, Seattle returns to the defensive line by selecting Marcus Harris, a defensive tackle out of Auburn.

Harris will have his hands full in trying to make the team, but if he does, he adds some depth to the defensive line. He was able to get after the quarterback last season, as he recorded seven sacks.

Seattle's mock draft