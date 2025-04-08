Seattle Seahawks 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Mike Macdonald and Co

The Seattle Seahawks barely missed out on the playoffs last year, so they appear close to being competitive this season. They have been using the offseason to make adjustments to their roster construction and can continue this process during the 2025 NFL Draft. They currently have ten total picks and here's how they could approach them in the following mock draft.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 18: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri Tigers

The Seahawks made a bold move during the offseason by moving on from Geno Smith and replacing him with Sam Darnold. They should now focu on protecting their new quarterback as much as possible. Drafting one of the top tackles in Armand Membou is one of the most logical ways to do so.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 50: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State Seminoles

Azareye'h Thomas is one of the most talented cornerback prospects in this year's draft class. He could potentially be a steal if he is available in the second round and should be an upgrade for Seattle's defensive secondary. Pairing him with Devon Witherspoon could create an elite tandem for many years to come.

#3 - Round 2, Pick 52: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Seahawks would be wise to target an edge rusher within the first few rounds of the draft. This is one of the weakest areas on their roster, and considering it is also one of the most important positions, improving here should be a priority. Jack Sawyer is one of the best prospects and could be a day-one starter.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 82: Tate Ratledge, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Seahawks will select Tate Ratledge in the third round. Using two of their first four picks on blockers is a solid way to rebuild their struggling offensive line.

#5 - Round 3, Pick 92: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon Ducks

Noah Fant is a solid starting tight end, but his overall upside is extremely limited. Landing Terrance Ferguson in the third round can provide them with more value in the position and potentially give Darnold another weapon to throw to.

#6 - Round 4, Pick 137: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech Hokies

The Seahawks made anotyher bold move during the offseason when they traded away wide receiver DK Metcalf. They replaced him with Cooper Kupp, but would benefit from adding a long-term option as well. Jaylin Lane is a solid mid-round option for them to do so.

#7 - Round 5, Pick 172: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Jack Kiser can add depth to Seattle's linebackers in the later rounds of the draft. They are relatively thin at the position, so he could develop into a contributor.

#8 - Round 5, Pick 175: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada Wolfpack

Kitan Crawford is a dynamic defensive back that is capable of playing multiple positions. His versatility makes him a desirable late-round target as he could contribute in several areas of their defense.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 223: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU Cougars

Tyler Batty is a potential sleeper in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has all of the phycial tool to potentiall develop into a rotational pass rusher, which is valuable for just about any defense.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 234: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

This mock draft clearly recognizes the Seahawks' need to rebuild their offensive line and improve their depth for the future. Hollin Pierce is the second tackle and third offensive lineman that they selected.

