Seattle Seahawks Draft picks 2021: Who did the Seahawks pick? Full list of selections 

In truth, this was never going to be one of the Seattle Seahawks' most explosive draft classes.

After giving up several picks to the New York Jets as part of the deal that saw S Jamal Adams join the defensive ranks in Seattle, Pete Carroll's team didn't even get on the board before pushing towards the end of the second round.

When they finally did make an appearance, the Seattle Seahawks only had three picks in total to bolster their roster with the fewest number of players ever selected by any team in the history of the NFL draft.

But how did the Seattle Seahawks' war room fare with those picks, and did they do enough to keep their team competitive in arguably the NFL's toughest division, the NFC West? Let's take a look.

The Seattle Seahawks' 2021 NFL Draft Picks

#1 Round 2, Pick 56: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

The Seahawks get Russ another weapon in Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/lXHOZlhBbH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2021

A wide receiver blessed with electrifying speed, the Seahawks clearly felt incumbent QB Russell Wilson could do with another target to aim at downfield when selecting Western Michigan's D'Wayne Eskridge.

Eskridge spent five years at Western Michigan and posted solid numbers throughout. But it was his 2020 campaign that must have caught Pete Carroll's eye: the wideout, who ran a sub 4.4 40-yard dash on his pro day, caught 768 yards of airmail and registered eight TDs in his final year with the Broncos.

He could prove to be an electric component to have on kick return duties once he suits up in Seattle, too.

Is Eskridge in the same league as some of the other top WR talents in this year's draft? For me, the tape says no.

But what do I know?

There's every chance this kid could go on to do big things. Remember, one of last season's leading receivers, Stefon Diggs, wasn't drafted by the Vikings till the 5th round. You just never know in the NFL; that's the beauty of it all.

#2 Round 4, Pick 137: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Seahawks newest CB Tre Brown: Lowest passer rating allowed in single coverage in the 2021 Draft class (26.9) pic.twitter.com/souqV43YeB — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Tre Flowers and Quinton Dunbar disappointed in coverage for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020; both players received coverage grades below 52, courtesy of PFF. Even S Jamal Adams took a major step back from his previously great ratings with the Jets.

Dunbar has since been moved on, so it came as little surprise when Pete Carroll and co. opted to take a CB in the fourth round.

Oklahoma's Tre Brown was the man selected to galvanize the Seattle Seahawks' lackluster secondary; he seems to have the skills required to do just that. When operating in single coverage, Brown surrendered the lowest passer rating allowed to opposition QBs in all of college football last year (26.9).

A player with a penchant for coming up big in the big moments, Brown also contributed three interceptions and six PDs in his final year with the Sooners.

Speak to almost any fan in Oklahoma, and they'll tell you that the Seattle Seahawks have landed themselves a gem of a late-round pick. Oklahoma is football country, so I expect Brown to grow into a top player if he is allowed the time.

#3 Round 6, Pick 208: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

The Bleacher report had Stone Forsythe, the 6' 8″, 310-pound offensive lineman, down to go off the board in the first or second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

So the fact that the Florida prospect slipped right the way down to the sixth round and landed right in the lap of Pete Carroll has to be seen as good fortune for Seattle fans.

Forsythe has shown excellent ability in pass blocking schemes and is regarded as a leader out on the turf among the coaching staff at the University of Florida.

The Seahawks had to trade up to get Forsythe, but how many other linemen dropped five rounds at the weekend? Not many!

It was a move Carroll and co. had to make to protect QB Russell Wilson, who has been vocal in his criticism of Seattle's offensive line during the off-season.

'Big Russ' was clearly impressed with Forsythe's selection (see the tweet below).

Overall, it's difficult to say how well the Seattle Seahawks did in the 2021 NFL Draft. They simply didn't have enough picks to make any serious waves.

Nevertheless, I think the three prospects they've left Ohio with offer enough upside to give the Hawks fans hope going forward.