Seattle Seahawks Draft picks 2022: Who did the Seahawks pick? Full list of selections

The Seattle Seahawks are undoubtedly in the middle of a transition, so the 2022 NFL Draft was one they needed to get right. They traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos after being the only NFC West team not to make the playoffs.

Here are the players they selected in the draft:

Round 1: No. 9 – Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Round 2: No. 40 – Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

Round 2: No. 41 – Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Round 3: No. 72 – Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Round 4: No. 109 – Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

Round 5: No. 153 – Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

Round 5: No. 158 – Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State

Round 7: No. 229 – Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Round 7: No. 233 – Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne

A look at the players chosen by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 NFL Draft

#1 - Charles Cross

With their first-round pick, the Seattle Seahawks selected Charles Cross, and with good reason. The left tackle was a position they needed to fill and Cross was one of the top prospects. He was part of the First-Team All Sec in 2021 while playing with Mississippi State and is projected to be a starter from day one.

#2 - Boye Mafe

The Seattle Seahawks decided to shore up their defense with their next pick. They chose Boye Mafe out of Minnesota. He was part of the second-team All Big-Ten in 2021.

#3 - Ken Walker III

Chosen right after Boye Mafe was running back Ken Walker III. The Seahawks know their running game will be important without an established franchise quarterback, and Walker has the resume. He won the Walter Camp Award in 2021 as the best collegiate player and the Doak Walker Award for the top running back. He was also the Ameche-Dayne running back of the Year in 2021 and a Unanimous All-American.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB Kenneth Walker is my my favorite rb in the draft. He will run you over. Run by you. Or break your ankles. To me he is the man!! @Seahawks got a steal in my opinion. And then to get Mafe who is big strong and explosive. Way to “F”in go Seattle Kenneth Walker is my my favorite rb in the draft. He will run you over. Run by you. Or break your ankles. To me he is the man!! @Seahawks got a steal in my opinion. And then to get Mafe who is big strong and explosive. Way to “F”in go Seattle

#4 - Abraham Lucas

Another offensive tackle with a great resume, Abraham Lucas, has made it to the All Pac-12 teams in all four of the years he played with Washington State. He was in the second team three times before making it to the first team in 2021.

#5 - Coby Bryant

Adding strength to the secondary, they drafted cornerback Coby Bryant out of Cincinnati. He won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2021, given to the best defensive back in the nation, and was a First Team All American.

#6 - Tariq Woolen

Tariq Woolen is another cornerback and is an exciting prospect based on raw talent. He ran a 4.26 40-yard dash, the third-best in Combine history and the highest among those taller than 6 feet. If nurtured properly, this player from UTSA could become a future star.

Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks



What in the world @_Tariqwoolen



: 2022 Nobody that big should be able to move that fast (4.26 official)What in the world: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Nobody that big should be able to move that fast (4.26 official)What in the world 😳 @_Tariqwoolen📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/d59lXzapCg

#7 - Tyreke Smith

A defensive end from Ohio State, he was the quarterback hit leader in the Big Ten with 21 in his last two seasons.

#8 - Bo Melton

Drafted out of Rutgers, Bo Melton is a wide receiver. He had 55 receptions for three touchdowns in 2021.

#9 - Dareke Young

Another wide receiver, Dareke Young, played for Lenoir-Rhyne College. He was the final pick by the Seattle Seahawks in this year's draft.

Seattle will need all of their selections to hit the ground running if they are to compete in a tough NFC West this season. With many tipping them to finish last in the division, the Seahawks will undoubtedly be looking to silence their critics.

