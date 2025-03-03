Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2025: Full list of NFC West team's selections

After finishing just outside of the playoff spots in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks need to find some balance on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball ahead of next season, so the 2025 offseason is crucial.

Ad

Poor offensive line play, a significant long-term problem, caused the team's offense to reach an extremely low ceiling last season. They must prioritize addressing that group, or at the very least, improving it from one of the poorest in the league, especially with free agency and the NFL draft approaching.

For the Seahawks to continue their upward trend under head coach Mike Macdonald, it will be essential to determine and address their most important needs through the 2025 NFL Draft. A plan of action that prioritizes both immediate results and long-term stability will be crucial for the team's general manager, John Schneider, and his recruiting unit.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Having said that, let's find out how much capital Seattle has in the upcoming draft and the positions at which the team is scheduled to select players.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What rounds are the Seattle Seahawks' draft picks in 2025?

The Seahawks have six draft selections in 2025, including the 18th overall pick, if you exclude the comp picks, which have not yet been verified.

1) Round 1, Pick 18

2) Round 2, Pick 50

3) Round 3, Pick 82

4) Round 6, Pick 187

5) Round 6, Pick 212 (via Chicago Bears)

6) Round 7, Pick 236

This year, the Seattle Seahawks have kept their original draft picks in the first, second, third, sixth and seventh rounds. However, their fifth-round pick was sent to the New York Giants as part of the 2023 midseason trade for defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

Ad

The team also made another midseason deal in 2024, taking linebacker Ernest Jones IV from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for linebacker Jerome Baker and a 2025 Round 4 pick.

The Seahawks received Chicago's sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft in exchange for defensive end Darrell Taylor in August 2024.

Are the Seahawks projected to get comp picks in 2025?

The Seahawks are expected to receive three additional draft selections, for an overall total of nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, going by the NFL Compensatory Draft model.

Ad

Due to the loss of guard Damien Lewis to the Carolina Panthers in free agency last season, Seattle is expected to receive a fourth-round pick, per Over the Cap. Additionally, it is projected that the Seahawks will receive a fifth-round pick for Jordyn Brooks joining the Miami Dolphins and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Bobby Wagner joining the Washington Commanders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who did the Seattle Seahawks select in the 2024 draft?

The Seahawks' full 2024 NFL draft selections are as follows:

Round 1 (No. 16 overall) - Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, Texas

Round 3 (No. 81 overall) - Guard Christian Haynes, UConn

Round 4 (No. 118 overall) - Linebacker Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Round 4 (No. 121 overall, from Miami Dolphins via Denver Broncos) - Tight end AJ Barner, Michigan

Round 5 (No. 136 overall, from Minnesota Vikings via Philadelphia Eagles) - Cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Ad

Round 6 (No. 179 overall, via Washington) - Guard Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Round 6 (No. 192 overall) - Cornerback D.J. James, Auburn

Round 6 (No. 207 overall, via Denver Broncos) - Tackle Michael Jerrell, Findlay

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.