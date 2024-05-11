Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Seattle Seahawks enter a new era in 2024. For the first time in over a decade, the franchise will have a new head coach and will be looking to get back into the postseason picture.

Let's examine the franchise's draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, and more at the 2024 rookie minicamp.

When was the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp?

The Seattle Seahawks minicamp took place on May 3 and May 4, 2024, at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. It featured rookies and undrafted free agents working out at the Seahawks' facility.

Which prospects were in attendance at the Seahawks' rookie minicamp in 2024?

Here's a full list of the players invited to the 2024 Seattle Seahawks minicamp:

Seahawks UDFA signings 2024

Here's a look at the Seahawks' undrafted free-agent signings:

C Mike Novitsky, Kansas

CB Carlton Johnson, Fresno State

DB Dee Williams Tennessee

DB Ro Torrance, Arizona State

EDGE DeVere Levelston SMU

EDGE Nelson Caeser Houston

EDGE Sundiata Grambling State Anderson

IDL Rason Williams, Louisiana Tech

LB Aaron Beasley Tennessee

OT Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

QB Chevan Cordeiro San Jose State

RB George Holani, Boise State

RB Kobe Lewis, Florida Atlantic

RB TaMerik Williams, North Dakota State

TE Jack Westover Washington

WR Hayden Hatten, Idaho

Seahawks Draft Picks 2024

The Seattle Seahawks made the following draft picks:

Round 1, No. 16 Overall: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas

Round 3, No. 81 Overall: G Christian Haynes, UConn

Round 4, Pick 118 overall: LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Round 4, Pick 121 overall: TE AJ Barner, Michigan

Round 5, Pick 136 overall: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 179 overall: T Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Round 6, Pick 192 overall: CB D.J. James, Auburn

Round 6, Pick 207 overall: T Michael Jerrell, Findlay

Seahawks tryout players in 2024

The Seahawks also invited 31 players who participated on a tryout basis. They were:

C.AJ. Forbes, Montana

CB Andrew Hayes, Central Arkansas

CB Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech

DE Elijah Chatman, Southern Methodist

DE Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

FS Irshaad Davis, Troy

FS Jason Maitre, Wisconsin

G Nick Correia, Rhode Island

LB Ashanti Cistrunk, Mississippi

LB Daniel Abraham, Villanova

LB Devin Richardson, Washington State

LB Jamie Sheriff, South Alabama

LB Richard Jibunor, Troy

LB Travion Brown, Arizona State

LB Trezmen Marshall, Alabama

NT Buddha Jones, Troy

NT Jay Kakiva, San Jose State

QB Kory Curtis, Gannon,

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB DK Joyner, South Carolina

RB Josh Henderson, Indiana

SS JJ Ross, Western Illinois

SS Kendarin Roy, Tulsa

T Nick Rosi, Toledo

TE Alex Larson, St. John’s

TE Josiah Johnson, Oklahoma State

TE Whenrica McAfee, Georgia Southern

WR Brian Jenkins, Olivet Nazarene

WR Freddie Roberson, Mississippi State

WR Jesiah Irish, Oregon State

WR Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

