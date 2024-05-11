Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp 2024: Draft picks in attendance, UDFA signings, schedule and more

The Seattle Seahawks enter a new era in 2024. For the first time in over a decade, the franchise will have a new head coach and will be looking to get back into the postseason picture.
Let's examine the franchise's draft picks, undrafted free agent signings, and more at the 2024 rookie minicamp.
When was the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp?
The Seattle Seahawks minicamp took place on May 3 and May 4, 2024, at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. It featured rookies and undrafted free agents working out at the Seahawks' facility.
Which prospects were in attendance at the Seahawks' rookie minicamp in 2024?
Here's a full list of the players invited to the 2024 Seattle Seahawks minicamp:
Seahawks UDFA signings 2024
Here's a look at the Seahawks' undrafted free-agent signings:
- C Mike Novitsky, Kansas
- CB Carlton Johnson, Fresno State
- DB Dee Williams Tennessee
- DB Ro Torrance, Arizona State
- EDGE DeVere Levelston SMU
- EDGE Nelson Caeser Houston
- EDGE Sundiata Grambling State Anderson
- IDL Rason Williams, Louisiana Tech
- LB Aaron Beasley Tennessee
- OT Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State
- QB Chevan Cordeiro San Jose State
- RB George Holani, Boise State
- RB Kobe Lewis, Florida Atlantic
- RB TaMerik Williams, North Dakota State
- TE Jack Westover Washington
- WR Hayden Hatten, Idaho
Seahawks Draft Picks 2024
The Seattle Seahawks made the following draft picks:
- Round 1, No. 16 Overall: DT Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Round 3, No. 81 Overall: G Christian Haynes, UConn
- Round 4, Pick 118 overall: LB Tyrice Knight, UTEP
- Round 4, Pick 121 overall: TE AJ Barner, Michigan
- Round 5, Pick 136 overall: CB Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- Round 6, Pick 179 overall: T Sataoa Laumea, Utah
- Round 6, Pick 192 overall: CB D.J. James, Auburn
- Round 6, Pick 207 overall: T Michael Jerrell, Findlay
Seahawks tryout players in 2024
The Seahawks also invited 31 players who participated on a tryout basis. They were:
- C.AJ. Forbes, Montana
- CB Andrew Hayes, Central Arkansas
- CB Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech
- DE Elijah Chatman, Southern Methodist
- DE Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
- FS Irshaad Davis, Troy
- FS Jason Maitre, Wisconsin
- G Nick Correia, Rhode Island
- LB Ashanti Cistrunk, Mississippi
- LB Daniel Abraham, Villanova
- LB Devin Richardson, Washington State
- LB Jamie Sheriff, South Alabama
- LB Richard Jibunor, Troy
- LB Travion Brown, Arizona State
- LB Trezmen Marshall, Alabama
- NT Buddha Jones, Troy
- NT Jay Kakiva, San Jose State
- QB Kory Curtis, Gannon,
- QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
- RB DK Joyner, South Carolina
- RB Josh Henderson, Indiana
- SS JJ Ross, Western Illinois
- SS Kendarin Roy, Tulsa
- T Nick Rosi, Toledo
- TE Alex Larson, St. John’s
- TE Josiah Johnson, Oklahoma State
- TE Whenrica McAfee, Georgia Southern
- WR Brian Jenkins, Olivet Nazarene
- WR Freddie Roberson, Mississippi State
- WR Jesiah Irish, Oregon State
- WR Terrell Vaughn, Utah State
Do you love to play crosswords, Wordle or other exciting games? We'd like to connect with you. Fill the form here!