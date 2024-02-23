Seattle Seahawks salary cap space 2024: Exploring NFC West franchise’s situation ahead of NFL free agency

According to Over the Cap, the Seattle Seahawks have $430,353 in cap space ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The NFC giants have one of the smallest cap budgets in the NFL and only have a little to work with ahead of the upcoming season.

The Seahawks have a couple of players earning over $15 million a season, such as Uchenna Nwosu, Dre'Mont Jones, Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, and D.K. Metcalf. However, only one player earns over $25 million, and we will get to him quickly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is the highest-paid player on Seattle Seahawks in 2024?

Geno Smith remains the highest-paid player on the Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2024 NFL season. The two-time Pro Bowler has been the team's starting quarterback since the departure of Russell Wilson, and he's doing a solid job steadying the ship.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Geno Smith signed a lucrative three-year, $75 million contract extension. Smith did a decent job repaying the franchise's faith, ending the 2023 season with a stat line of 3,624 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The West Virginia Mountaineers alum threw a league-record seven go-ahead touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime during the just-concluded season. Furthermore, Smith shook off early season jitters to throw the NFL's best QBR over the season's final six weeks. Smith was rewarded with his second consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will be tasked with getting the best out of Geno Smith in the 2024 NFL season and potentially beyond. Macdonald is the youngest head coach in the league, and the Seahawks job is his first as a head coach. Macdonald was previously part of the staff at the Baltimore Ravens, with John Harbaugh as the head coach. The Seahawks front office hopes MacDonald can achieve something similar to Harbaugh in Baltimore and some of his other illustrious assistants and coordinators over the years.

The ten highest-paid players on the Seattle Seahawks

Here's a list of the ten highest-paid players on the Seahawks as per average salary:

Geno Smith, Quarterback - $25,000,000 D.K. Metcalf, Wide receiver - $24,000,000 Jamal Adams, Safety - $17,645,000 Tyler Lockett, Wide receiver - $17,250,000 Dre'Mont Jones, Defensive end - $17,176,667 Uchenna Nwosu, Linebacker - $15,000,000 Quandre Diggs, Safety - $13,000,000 Will Dissly, Tight end - $8,000,000 Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback - $7,965,288 Charles Cross, Tackle - $5,345,907