Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks successfully addressed some of their roster concerns and added talent in the 2025 NFL Draft and did more. Following the draft, they signed a few highly sought-after undrafted free agents.

The Seattle Seahawks have been fairly successful in acquiring a few undrafted players over the years. Below, we examine each reported undrafted free agent with whom the team has reached an agreement with.

Seattle Seahawks 2025 undrafted free agents tracker

Zy Alexander, Cornerback, LSU

Jackson Woodard, Linebacker, UNLV

Isas Waxter, Defensive back, Villanova

Tyrone Broden, Wide receiver, Arkansas

Connor O’Toole, Defensive end, Utah

TJ Jackson II, Defensive lineman, West Virginia

Wy’Kevious Thomas, Defensive lineman, South Alabama

J.R. Singleton, Defensive lineman, Iowa State

Amari Kight, Offensive tackle, Central Florida

Marshall Lang, Tight end, Northwestern

Seth Coleman, Linebacker, Illinois

Jalan Gaines, Defensive lineman, Illinois State

Isaiah Hamilton, Cornerback, Ole Miss

Jacardia Wright, Running back, Missouri State

Jared Ivey, Defensive end, Ole Miss

Federico Maranges, Center, Florida Atlantic

Zy Alexander recorded two interceptions and four passes defensed while playing 11 times in 2024. He also received an 81.8 PFF grade for coverage. He totaled four interceptions and 11 passes defended in two years at LSU.

Unfortunately, Jackson Woodard wasn't taken at all in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite being a projected Day 3 pick. He recorded 135 tackles for UNLV, which was fourth-most in the nation last season. He also made 17 tackles for loss and four interceptions.

Isas Waxter recorded 108 total tackles, 75 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his 46 games at Villanova.

Tyrone Broden, who's 200 pounds and 6-foot-7, possesses all the physical attributes needed to be an NFL wideout. Although he has tremendous athleticism as wel l —he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds on Arkansas' Pro Day — he didn't produce much in college. During his two seasons at Arkansas, Broden caught just 30 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

Connor O'Toole started his college career as a wide receiver but soon shifted to edge rusher after gaining some weight. He recorded 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks over his final two years of college football at Utah.

After starting his collegiate career at Georgia Tech for two years, Jared Ivey transferred to Ole Miss before the 2022 season. At Ole Miss, his stats improved steadily. He recorded three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2024, which was his best season.

Federico Maranges played in 42 games and excelled as a pass defender and run stopper during his six years with Florida Atlantic. In 2024, he recorded an outstanding 82.4 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade, enough for 26th place among all players at his position.

A recap of the Seattle Seahawks 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, No. 18: Grey Zabel, G (North Dakota State)

Round 2, No. 35: Nick Emmanwori, DB (South Carolina)

Round 2, No. 50: Elijah Arroyo, TE (Miami)

Round 3, No. 92: Jalen Milroe, QB (Alabama)

Round 5, No. 142: Rylie Mills, OT (Notre Dame)

Round 5, No. 166: Tory Horton Jr., WR (Colorado)

Round 5, No. 175: Robbie Ouzts, FB (Alabama)

Round 6, No. 192: Bryce Cabeldue, OL (Kansas)

Round 7, No. 223: Damien Martinez, RB (Miami)

Round 7, No. 234: Mason Richman, OL (Iowa)

Round 7, No. 238: Ricky White III, WR (UNLV)

