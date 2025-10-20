Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Following a Week 6 bye, the Houston Texans are aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season. They will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Monday.

The Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams all had 4-2 records and on top of the NFC West heading into Week 7. Seattle is now in third place after the Niners and the Rams won their games on Sunday.

The Texans are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. However, they are facing a difficult test as the Seahawks have won four of their last five matchups. Seattle is also allowing less than 20 points per game.

Let's look at the projected starting lineups ahead of the Monday Night Football clash.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 7

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

Here is the Seahawks’ projected offensive starters against the Texans.

Position Starter QB Sam Darnold RB Kenneth Walker III WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Cooper Kupp WR Tory Horton TE AJ Barner FB Brady Russell LT Charles Cross LG Grey Zabel C Jalen Sundell RG Anthony Bradford RT Abraham Lucas

Here's a look at Seattle’s projected defensive starters.

Position Starter LDE Jarran Reed NT Byron Murphy II RDE Leonard Williams WLB DeMarcus Lawrence LLB Drake Thomas RLB Ernest Jones IV SLB Boye Mafe LCB Devin Witherspoon SS Coby Bryant FS Julian Love RCB Josh Jobe NB Riq Woolen

The Seahawks’ projected special teams starters are listed below.

Position Starter PK Jason Myers P Michael Dickson H Michael Dickson PR Tory Horton KR Dareke Young LS Chris Stoll

Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Here is the Texans’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks.

Position Starter QB C.J. Stroud RB Nick Chubb WR Nico Collins WR Jaylin Noel WR Xavier Hutchinson TE Dalton Schultz LT Aireontae Ersery LG Juice Scruggs C Jake Andrews RG Ed Ingram RT Tytus Howard

Here's a look at Houston's projected defensive starters.

Position Starter LDE Will Anderson Jr. LDT Mario Edwards Jr. RDT Sheldon Rankins RDE Danielle Hunter WLB Henry To'oTo'o MLB Azeez Al-Shaair SLB E.J. Speed LCB Derek Stingley Jr. SS Calen Bullock FS M.J. Stewart RCB Kamari Lassiter NB Jalen Pitre

The Texans’ projected special teams starters are listed below.

Position Starter PK Ka'imi Fairbairn P Tommy Townsend H Tommy Townsend PR Jaylin Noel KR Tremon Smith LS Austin Brinkman

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Here's a look at the Seahawks’ offensive depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Sam Darnold Drew Lock Jalen Milroe - RB Kenneth Walker III Zach Charbonnet George Holani Kenny McIntosh WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Jake Bobo - - WR Cooper Kupp Dareke Young - - WR Tory Horton - - - TE AJ Barner Elijah Arroyo Eric Saubert Nick Kallerup FB Brady Russell Robbie Ouzts (IR) - - LT Charles Cross Mason Richman - - LG Grey Zabel Bryce Cabeldue - - C Jalen Sundell Olu Olutimi - - RG Anthony Bradford Christian Haynes (IR) - - RT Abraham Lucas Josh Jones - -

Seattle’s projected defensive depth chart is listed below.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LDE Jarran Reed - - NT Byron Murphy II Brandon Pili Johnathan Hankins (out) RDE Leonard Williams Mike Morris Rylie Mills (out) WLB DeMarcus Lawrence Derick Hall (out) Jared Ivey LLB Drake Thomas Tyrice Knight - RLB Ernest Jones IV Chazz Surratt - SLB Boye Mafe Uchenna Nwosu Connor O'Toole LCB Devon Witherspoon - - SS Coby Bryant Nick Emmanwori D'Anthony Bell FS Julian Love Ty Okada AJ Finley (IR) RCB Josh Jobe Nehemiah Pritchett - NB Riq Woolen Derion Kendrick -

Let's look at the Seahawks’ special teams depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd PK Jason Myers - P Michael Dickson - H Michael Dickson - PR Tory Horton Jake Bobo KR Dareke Young George Holani LS Chris Stoll -

Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB C.J. Stroud Davis Mills Graham Mertz - RB Nick Chubb Woody Marks Dameon Pierce British Brooks WR Nico Collins Jayden Higgins Tank Dell (out) - WR Christian Kirk (out) Jaylin Noel Justin Watson (IR) - WR Xavier Hutchinson Braxton Berrios - - TE Dalton Schultz Harrison Bryant Brenden Bates Cade Stover (IR) FB Jakob Johnson (IR) - - - LT Aireontae Ersery Trent Brown - - LG Juice Scruggs Laken Tomlinson - - C Jake Andrews Jarrett Patterson - - RG Ed Ingram - - - RT Tytus Howard Blake Fisher - -

Houston's projected defensive depth chart is listed below.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Will Anderson Jr. Darrell Taylor Denico Autry (out) - LDT Mario Edwards Jr. Tommy Togiai Kyonte Hamilton (IR) - RDT Sheldon Rankins Tim Settle Jr. Folorunso Fatukasi (IR) Kurt Hinish (out) RDE Danielle Hunter Derek Barnett Dylan Horton - WLB Henry To'oTo'o Jake Hansen Jamal Hill - MLB Azeez Al-Shaair - - - SLB E.J. Speed Christian Harris - - LCB Derek Stingley Jr. Tremon Smith - - SS Calen Bullock Jaylen Reed (IR) - - FS M.J. Stewart Zion Childress Jimmie Ward (out) - RCB Kamari Lassiter Jaylin Smith (IR) - - NB Jalen Pitre Alijah Huzzie (out) - -

Let's look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Ka'imi Fairbairn - - - P Tommy Townsend - - - H Tommy Townsend - - - PR Jaylin Noel Braxton Berrios Christian Kirk (out) - KR Tremon Smith Jaylin Noel Dameon Pierce Braxton Berrios LS Austin Brinkman - - -

How to watch the Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on Monday, looking to improve to 5-2 this season. The Seahawks are on the back of a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, while the Texans are coming off a bye week.

It is the second of two NFL games scheduled on Monday. It will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Chris Fowler (play-by-play) Dan Orlovsky (in-game analysis) Louis Riddick (in-game analysis) in the annnouncers' booth. Meanwhile, Peter Schrager and Katie George will report from the sidelines.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to watch the matchup on a several streaming services, including NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV and the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited.

Game info:

Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager and Katie George

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

