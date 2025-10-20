Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 MNF | 2025 NFL season
Following a Week 6 bye, the Houston Texans are aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season. They will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Monday.
The Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams all had 4-2 records and on top of the NFC West heading into Week 7. Seattle is now in third place after the Niners and the Rams won their games on Sunday.
The Texans are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. However, they are facing a difficult test as the Seahawks have won four of their last five matchups. Seattle is also allowing less than 20 points per game.
Houston's projected defensive depth chart is listed below.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Will Anderson Jr.
Darrell Taylor
Denico Autry (out)
-
LDT
Mario Edwards Jr.
Tommy Togiai
Kyonte Hamilton (IR)
-
RDT
Sheldon Rankins
Tim Settle Jr.
Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)
Kurt Hinish (out)
RDE
Danielle Hunter
Derek Barnett
Dylan Horton
-
WLB
Henry To'oTo'o
Jake Hansen
Jamal Hill
-
MLB
Azeez Al-Shaair
-
-
-
SLB
E.J. Speed
Christian Harris
-
-
LCB
Derek Stingley Jr.
Tremon Smith
-
-
SS
Calen Bullock
Jaylen Reed (IR)
-
-
FS
M.J. Stewart
Zion Childress
Jimmie Ward (out)
-
RCB
Kamari Lassiter
Jaylin Smith (IR)
-
-
NB
Jalen Pitre
Alijah Huzzie (out)
-
-
Let's look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
PK
Ka'imi Fairbairn
-
-
-
P
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
H
Tommy Townsend
-
-
-
PR
Jaylin Noel
Braxton Berrios
Christian Kirk (out)
-
KR
Tremon Smith
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
Braxton Berrios
LS
Austin Brinkman
-
-
-
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on Monday, looking to improve to 5-2 this season. The Seahawks are on the back of a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, while the Texans are coming off a bye week.
It is the second of two NFL games scheduled on Monday. It will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Chris Fowler (play-by-play) Dan Orlovsky (in-game analysis) Louis Riddick (in-game analysis) in the annnouncers' booth. Meanwhile, Peter Schrager and Katie George will report from the sidelines.
Additionally, fans will have the chance to watch the matchup on a several streaming services, including NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV and the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited.
Game info:
Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET
Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
TV: ESPN
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager and Katie George
Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.