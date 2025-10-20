  • home icon
  • Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 MNF | 2025 NFL season

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 MNF | 2025 NFL season

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 20, 2025 19:01 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 MNF (image credit: IMAGN)

Following a Week 6 bye, the Houston Texans are aiming to reach .500 for the first time this season. They will face the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Monday.

The Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and the LA Rams all had 4-2 records and on top of the NFC West heading into Week 7. Seattle is now in third place after the Niners and the Rams won their games on Sunday.

The Texans are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans. However, they are facing a difficult test as the Seahawks have won four of their last five matchups. Seattle is also allowing less than 20 points per game.

Let's look at the projected starting lineups ahead of the Monday Night Football clash.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans projected starting lineup for Week 7

Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup

Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Here is the Seahawks’ projected offensive starters against the Texans.

PositionStarter
QBSam Darnold
RBKenneth Walker III
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba
WRCooper Kupp
WRTory Horton
TEAJ Barner
FBBrady Russell
LTCharles Cross
LGGrey Zabel
CJalen Sundell
RGAnthony Bradford
RTAbraham Lucas
Here's a look at Seattle’s projected defensive starters.

PositionStarter
LDEJarran Reed
NTByron Murphy II
RDELeonard Williams
WLBDeMarcus Lawrence
LLBDrake Thomas
RLBErnest Jones IV
SLBBoye Mafe
LCBDevin Witherspoon
SSCoby Bryant
FSJulian Love
RCBJosh Jobe
NBRiq Woolen
The Seahawks’ projected special teams starters are listed below.

PositionStarter
PKJason Myers
PMichael Dickson
HMichael Dickson
PRTory Horton
KRDareke Young
LSChris Stoll
Houston Texans projected starting lineup

Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Quarterback C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Here is the Texans’ projected offensive starters against the Seahawks.

PositionStarter
QBC.J. Stroud
RBNick Chubb
WRNico Collins
WRJaylin Noel
WRXavier Hutchinson
TEDalton Schultz
LTAireontae Ersery
LGJuice Scruggs
CJake Andrews
RGEd Ingram
RTTytus Howard
Here's a look at Houston's projected defensive starters.

PositionStarter
LDEWill Anderson Jr.
LDTMario Edwards Jr.
RDTSheldon Rankins
RDEDanielle Hunter
WLBHenry To'oTo'o
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair
SLBE.J. Speed
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.
SSCalen Bullock
FSM.J. Stewart
RCBKamari Lassiter
NBJalen Pitre
The Texans’ projected special teams starters are listed below.

PositionStarter
PKKa'imi Fairbairn
PTommy Townsend
HTommy Townsend
PRJaylin Noel
KRTremon Smith
LSAustin Brinkman
Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans depth chart

Seattle Seahawks depth chart

Here's a look at the Seahawks’ offensive depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBSam DarnoldDrew LockJalen Milroe-
RBKenneth Walker IIIZach CharbonnetGeorge HolaniKenny McIntosh
WRJaxon Smith-NjigbaJake Bobo--
WRCooper KuppDareke Young--
WRTory Horton---
TEAJ BarnerElijah ArroyoEric SaubertNick Kallerup
FBBrady RussellRobbie Ouzts (IR)--
LTCharles CrossMason Richman--
LGGrey ZabelBryce Cabeldue--
CJalen SundellOlu Olutimi--
RGAnthony BradfordChristian Haynes (IR)--
RTAbraham LucasJosh Jones--
Seattle’s projected defensive depth chart is listed below.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
LDEJarran Reed--
NTByron Murphy IIBrandon PiliJohnathan Hankins (out)
RDELeonard WilliamsMike MorrisRylie Mills (out)
WLBDeMarcus LawrenceDerick Hall (out)Jared Ivey
LLBDrake ThomasTyrice Knight-
RLBErnest Jones IVChazz Surratt-
SLBBoye MafeUchenna NwosuConnor O'Toole
LCBDevon Witherspoon--
SSCoby BryantNick EmmanworiD'Anthony Bell
FSJulian LoveTy OkadaAJ Finley (IR)
RCBJosh JobeNehemiah Pritchett-
NBRiq WoolenDerion Kendrick-
Let's look at the Seahawks’ special teams depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd
PKJason Myers-
PMichael Dickson-
HMichael Dickson-
PRTory HortonJake Bobo
KRDareke YoungGeorge Holani
LSChris Stoll-
Houston Texans depth chart

Here's a look at the Houston Texans’ offensive depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBC.J. StroudDavis MillsGraham Mertz-
RBNick ChubbWoody MarksDameon PierceBritish Brooks
WRNico CollinsJayden HigginsTank Dell (out)-
WRChristian Kirk (out)Jaylin NoelJustin Watson (IR)-
WRXavier HutchinsonBraxton Berrios--
TEDalton SchultzHarrison BryantBrenden BatesCade Stover (IR)
FBJakob Johnson (IR)---
LTAireontae ErseryTrent Brown--
LGJuice ScruggsLaken Tomlinson--
CJake AndrewsJarrett Patterson--
RGEd Ingram---
RTTytus HowardBlake Fisher--
Houston's projected defensive depth chart is listed below.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEWill Anderson Jr.Darrell TaylorDenico Autry (out)-
LDTMario Edwards Jr.Tommy TogiaiKyonte Hamilton (IR)-
RDTSheldon RankinsTim Settle Jr.Folorunso Fatukasi (IR)Kurt Hinish (out)
RDEDanielle HunterDerek BarnettDylan Horton-
WLBHenry To'oTo'oJake HansenJamal Hill-
MLBAzeez Al-Shaair---
SLBE.J. SpeedChristian Harris--
LCBDerek Stingley Jr.Tremon Smith--
SSCalen BullockJaylen Reed (IR)--
FSM.J. StewartZion ChildressJimmie Ward (out)-
RCBKamari LassiterJaylin Smith (IR)--
NBJalen PitreAlijah Huzzie (out)--
Let's look at the Texans’ special teams depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
PKKa'imi Fairbairn---
PTommy Townsend---
HTommy Townsend---
PRJaylin NoelBraxton BerriosChristian Kirk (out)-
KRTremon SmithJaylin NoelDameon PierceBraxton Berrios
LSAustin Brinkman- --
How to watch the Seahawks vs. Texans Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Houston Texans at Lumen Field on Monday, looking to improve to 5-2 this season. The Seahawks are on the back of a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6, while the Texans are coming off a bye week.

It is the second of two NFL games scheduled on Monday. It will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Chris Fowler (play-by-play) Dan Orlovsky (in-game analysis) Louis Riddick (in-game analysis) in the annnouncers' booth. Meanwhile, Peter Schrager and Katie George will report from the sidelines.

Additionally, fans will have the chance to watch the matchup on a several streaming services, including NFL+, FuboTV, DirecTV and the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited.

Game info:

Date and Time: Monday, Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Peter Schrager and Katie George

Live Streaming: NFL+, FuboTV

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

