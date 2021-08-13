Seattle Seahawks vs Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks, line and spread - August 14 | NFL preseason 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders host the perennially competitive Seattle Seahawks this Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in the desert.

Both teams will be bursting at the seams tomorrow night to get their first NFL action of the season underway at 9 pm ET.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is under tremendous pressure to justify the enormous ten-year contract he signed in 2019. So far, the results have not matched his lucrative deal and it's time the Super Bowl-winning coach proves his worth.

The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are dealing with two contact disputes with offensive lineman Duane Brown and star safety Jamal Adams. Both players will not feature in tomorrow's game due to delayed contract negotiations.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly offered to restructure his deal to accommodate both players' new contracts. Head coach Pete Carroll does not seem too worried about this off-field drama, though, and will expect his team to perform on the gridiron.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the two teams' first preseason game of 2021.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders: Betting odds

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter their first preseason game of the season as (-1.5) favorites over the NFC West franchise. The over/under for this game is 37.5 points.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders: Picks

Look for the Las Vegas Raiders offense to hit the ground running with backup Marcus Mariota taking most of the snaps under center. Raiders starter Derek Carr may see limited game time, but Mariota should carry most of the offensive load this preseason.

Seattle will have second-string quarterback Geno Smith under center for most of the snaps tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see how much game time Pete Carroll gives offensive stars Russell Wilson, D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in their first preseason game.

The Seahawks' backup QB Geno Smith is not the player Mariota is, so i’m leaning towards the Raiders winning a tight game at home in front of their fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders: Money line

Seattle Seahawks (+100).

Las Vegas Raiders (-125).

Another day closer 🗓 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 12, 2021

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders: Spread

Like most NFL preseason matchups, this one should be a close game. Both teams will look to impress in their first game of the NFL preseason.

Being the home team, the Las Vegas Raiders should be able to cover the spread (-1.5).

Edited by Colin D'Cunha