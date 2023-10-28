Seattle Seahawks Week 8 injury report vs. Browns: Latest on Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf and more

At 4-2, the Seattle Seahawks are within striking distance of the NFC’s best teams. They are just one game behind the NFC West leaders San Francisco 49ers, and two victories away from the Philadelphia Eagles. Pete Carroll’s crew is also coming off a win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks can maintain another winning streak by defeating the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. However, that’s easier said than done against one of the NFL’s best defensive units. Their lengthy injury report might not help their cause either.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Seattle Seahawks Week 8 injury report

The Seahawks have 20 players listed on their Week 8 injury report. From their defensive secondary, safety Jamal Adams was a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday despite his knee injury. Cornerback Tre Brown has a toe issue, while his fellow defensive back Artie Burns has a hamstring injury.

For linebackers, Jordyn Brooks was a full participant despite a calf injury, while Bobby Wagner hasn’t practiced due to an ankle injury. Defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed took some time off last Wednesday, while Austin Faoliu fully participated during Thursday’s practice despite his knee injury.

The Seattle Seahawks offensive line is also riddled with injuries. Anthony Bradford has some concerns with his elbow, while Jake Curhan is dealing with ankle problems.

Guard Phil Haynes has participated in both practices for Week 8 because of a calf injury. Damien Lewis was a limited participant last Thursday due to an ankle injury. Center Evan Brown was a full participant last Thursday despite his hip injury.

Their receiving corps is also banged up as D’Wayne Eskridge is nursing a knee injury, and Tyler Lockett practices on Friday despite a hamstring injury. Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh are hampered by hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Despite the lengthy injury list, Seahawks.com senior reporter John Boyle wrote that Haynes is the only active player expected to miss the game against Cleveland. The offensive lineman was listed as doubtful for Week 8.

Austin Faoliu, Kenny McIntosh, and Dee Eskridge injury update

McIntosh and Faoliu were full participants during the Seattle Seahawks’ Thursday practice. But while the team has opened their practice window, they are not expected to play in Week 8. McIntosh is on injured reserve, while Faoliu is on the physically unable to perform list.

Meanwhile, Eskridge returned to practice after serving his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. But they must waive another player if the Seahawks will restore his place on the active roster.

Noah Fant injury update

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (Image credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Noah Fant appeared in the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 8 injury report due to a toe injury. His full participation at Thursday’s practice is a positive step toward playing in Week 8, keeping his streak of consecutive games played intact. Fant has missed only two games in five NFL seasons.

DK Metcalf injury update

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf

A hip injury forced DK Metcalf to miss his first game in five NFL seasons. However, he participated fully in the team’s Thursday and Friday practice this week, making him likely available against the Browns. Metcalf suffered a rib injury in Week 2, but he was healthy enough to play.

Kenneth Walker III injury update

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III

A calf injury forced the second-year Seattle Seahawks running back to sit out the team’s Wednesday and Thursday practices for Week 8. However, Sporting News’ Nick Brinkerhoff pointed out that skipping practices is due to his high usage rate, averaging 18 carries per game.

Walker III sustained the injury during the Seahawks’ Week 7 game against the Cardinals. But he is still in danger of missing their next game unless Seattle declares otherwise. Through six games, he has 450 rushing yards, the ninth-most among running backs.