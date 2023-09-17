Sergio Brown net worth: How much is ex-Patriots safety worth in 2023?

Former NFL star Sergio Brown has been reported missing since Friday. It is said that authorities and concerned family members are searching for any leads regarding the 35-year-old's whereabouts.

Amidst the search for Brown, the body of his mother, Myrtle Brown, was found unresponsive in Addison Creek near her home in Maywood on Saturday, Sept. 16. She was 73 at the time of her death and police said that her body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The police are actively investigating the circumstances around Brown’s disappearance. However, no further information has been disclosed.

As per reports, Sergio Brown is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He made most of his money during his playing career in the NFL from 2010 to 2016.

Brown had stints with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills during his time in the big league.

As per Spotrac, Brown made $6,198,687 in seven years in the league. He earned $5,097,352 as salary, $351,335 as signing bonuses and $750,000 as roster bonus.

Sergio Brown's NFL contract details and stats

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown

Brown was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year, $1,227,500 deal which included a $12,500 signing bonus and $12,500 in guaranteed money.

In 2012, he joined the Indianapolis Colts and played three seasons with the franchise. Brown also played one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2015.

The player had a brief spell on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad prior to the 2016 season. However, the safety signed a one-year, $760,000 contract with the Buffalo Bills before the start of the campaign.

He retired from football in 2017 after his stint with the Bills. During his time in the NFL, Brown racked up 144 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and 10 pass breakups.