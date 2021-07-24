Shailene Woodley gives her stance on fiance Aaron Rodgers' trade situation with the Green Bay Packers

Shailene Woodley proudly stands by her man. Aaron Rodgers' fiancee publicly showed her support for the star quarterback via social media.

The Big Little Lies actress retweeted a video of ESPN’s talking head Stephen A. Smith lambasting NFL insiders who have been critical of Rodgers' desire to leave Green Bay this offseason.

I really don’t get what all these folks out here continue to act like they don’t get what @AaronRodgers12 is trying to say. It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/IPEn02bV0b — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 20, 2021

In the clip Woodley shared, Stephen A. Smith says:

“It’s not just about the money and it certainly isn’t about football. This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him, they have dismissed him, they have minimized him, they’ve disrespected him. And he said, ‘Bump, y’all, enough’s enough.'”

Aaron Rodgers has had a busy offseason

Reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers and his fiancee have had a busy offseason. The couple have traveled excessively together. They have visited Montreal, Arkansas, Disney World, the Kentucky Derby and Hawaii with actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Rodgers also hosted Jeopardy for two weeks and has played in various celebrity golf tournaments, the most high profile being “The Match” against NFL rival and friend Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wedding plans on hold

Shailene Woodley recently discussed the couple's wedding plans (or lack thereof) in a recent appearance on the Today Show with Felicity Jones. Woodley explained that due to the current world events, their wedding is the last thing on their minds. When asked about the most 'exciting' part about wedding planning, she said:

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today; we haven't even talked about it. I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."

Aaron Rodgers set to retire?

The latest rumor about the situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers drama is that the 37-year-old quarterback will announce his retirement next week.

Multiple sportsbooks have slashed their odds of Rodgers hanging up his cleats this offseason. It adds yet another wrinkle to the ongoing saga between the Packers and their star QB.

Multiple sportsbooks believe Aaron Rodgers will retire next week, per @ProFootballTalk pic.twitter.com/iCvOwN6vTU — PFF (@PFF) July 24, 2021

News broke earlier this week that Rodgers had turned down a massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers that would have made the 37-year-old the highest-paid player in the NFL.

