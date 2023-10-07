Russell Wilson is in his second season as the franchise quarterback of the Denver Broncos. The team is sitting tied for last place in the AFC West with a 1 - 3 record and questions are being asked of the quarterback.

Some blame the slow start on the nine-time Pro Bowler, whether that's fair or not. Shannon Sharpe commented on the show, "Nightcap," that Wilson's attitude could bring a level of resentment from his teammates:

“If the coach treats one player outwardly different than he treats the others, the other players will grow to resent said player. Pete started to be bold with it, and he was treating Russ different, and Russ started to act different. He’s brought that same attitude to Denver.”

Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He led the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning it in the 2013 season.

Sharpe spoke to Wilson's former teammate in Seattle, running back Marshawn Lynch, on his "Club Shay Shay" podcast. Lynch stated how Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave Wilson special treatment, which irritated some teammates:

“You’re kind of putting him on a pedestal or outside the box, and it’s like he doesn’t have to be held accountable to the same s–t that we do. What the f–k is that?”

The former running back stated that Wilson called him from a blocked number after a game back in 2013. Seattle traded Wilson to the Broncos last March, moving on from the signal-caller.

How has Russell Wilson played so far this season?

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has played relatively well so far, with 1,014 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions at a 67.4 completion percentage through four games.

The Broncos' record could be attributed to their defense, as they have allowed the most points per game (37.5) and yards per game (461.5 yards).

However, some still look at Wilson as the problem as Denver gave him a massive $245 million extension last September. Time will tell as to whether Wilson's Broncos teammates will start to get angry at him as the season goes on.