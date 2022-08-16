"He's not sorry" - Shannon Sharpe claims Deshaun Watson is only apologizing due to fear of massive punishment from NFL

Deshaun Watson is awaiting a decision on his fate after the NFL appealed the six-game suspension he was handed by Sue L. Robinson. This followed a 16 month investigation into the quarterback following 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against the quarterback. The NFL is reportedly pushing for at least a year-long ban, and Watson's future is looking bleak.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback recently gave an interview to apologize for his actions, but not everyone is buying it. Among them is NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

On Undisputed, Sharpe said that the apology was too little or too late to come from Watson:

"Once the ruling had come down or, you know, you settle the case it's not skipped. You just come out, says, hey, I can put this behind me. I apologize for anybody that was impacted by my by what? My behavior, what have you wanted to word it. You got representation. You got people that can word it appropriately and you can move on."

The Undisputed co-host also noted that the apology should've happened after the settlements:

"That's what should have happened. Once you settled it, you come out, you worded appropriately and you move on.”

He went on to say that timing is essential when it comes to an apology and that Watson isn’t sorry whatsoever:

“But when you settle the case and you don't really say anything... He's not sorry. So, I just think the thing is, timing is a lot. Have a lot to do with the apology. Skip, timing is everything with an apology.”

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Per source, Roger Goodell will not personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal. He will designate someone not with the league office to handle it. Per source, Roger Goodell will not personally handle the Deshaun Watson appeal. He will designate someone not with the league office to handle it. I’ve got an idea. What IF* we let a former judge that’s agreed upon by both parties decide. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/ProFootballTal… I’ve got an idea. What IF* we let a former judge that’s agreed upon by both parties decide. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Sharpe concluded his point by saying:

“You can't wait to almost all of a sudden, you're about to receive more severe punishment and you say, well, I'm sorry for what transpired. I'm sorry that I impacted these women.”

Deshaun Watson's apology came just before his Cleveland Browns preseason debut

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

In an interview before the Browns faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in their opening preseason fixture, Deshaun Watson made his apology:

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation.”

The Cleveland quarterback went onto say the choices he made had placed him in his current situation and that he wants to grow moving forward:

"The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back. But I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

Cleveland traded with the Houston Texans to acquire Watson in March this offseason. They gave him a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract soon after. He has been accused of sexual assault and other unbecoming behavior during massage appointments in civil lawsuits filed by two dozen women.

ESPN @espn



Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. Roger Goodell said Tuesday the NFL seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. es.pn/3JHLEzE Roger Goodell said Tuesday the NFL seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the QB's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."Watson was accused of sexual assault and other inappropriate conduct in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. es.pn/3JHLEzE

These incidents occurred between March 2020 to March 2021 while Watson was still with the Texans. It seems unlikely that Watson will suit up for the Browns in the upcoming regular season, but we may see more of him during the preseason.

We await the verdict of the NFL's appeal, which will hopefully provide some closure to the Deshaun Watson saga.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Undisputed, ESPN, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Shannon Sharpe about Watson's apology? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell