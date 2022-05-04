"He has an unquenchable ego" - Shannon Sharpe compares Tom Brady's need for attention to himself

During Tom Brady's 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was reserved in nature, despite being fiery on the football field.

This was likely, in part, due to head coach Bill Belichick's stoic demeanor and belief that his team should do more and say less.

But since he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, fans have seen a much looser Tom Brady than the previous iteration of himself.

He has starred in a podcast with good friend and (hopefully soon to be once again) teammate Rob Gronkowski, as well as showing his humorous side. But Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe believes the three-time NFL MVP seeks attention, similar to himself.

Here's what Sharpe had to say about TB12:

"This isn't about talking about the game or about the draft. This is about Tom Brady. I keep telling you this man has an unquenchable ego, an unquenchable thirst to be loved and to be talked about. I've been telling you that Tom Brady is more like Shannon Sharpe than you previously thought and you wanted to shoot me down. Tom Brady loves attention." - Shannon Sharpe, Undisputed

The cause for this discussion began when the quarterback posted a "fit" photo of himself to his IG account.

During his NFL playing days, Shannon Sharpe was known for his great play at the tight end position, as well as his boisterous banter. He was no stranger to attention and several (even Sharpe due to his omission here) believe that he has purposely sought the limelight.

It appears they were correct. Sharpe speaks from experience by stating that Tom Brady has become one to seek attention from the media and the public.

Will Tom Brady take the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to avenge their 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs back in January. During that game, the Rams went up 27-3, only to find the game tied at 27 late in the fourth quarter.

The most significant pieces of the team will all be back in 2022, except for tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is currently a free agent. Many believe the future Hall of Fame tight end will return by the time camp begins, but Gronk is playing things close to his vest, saying the following to TMZ weeks ago about his possible return:

“I knew if I started catching some passes that my head would have started turning, like, ‘Oh, crap, I've got to get back out on the field.’ And, right now, I’m not ready to get back out on that field. I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now.”

Besides Gronk, the team re-signed running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal after flirting with the New England Patriots in free agency. The team also re-signed Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million contract to keep him lined up on the other side of All-Pro receiver Mike Evans.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source Chris Godwin new deal: 3 years, $60 million, $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source

With a myriad of weapons on offense and the defense looking to play as a healthy unit (unlike last season), Brady and the Bucs expect to be back in the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus.

Edited by Windy Goodloe