"It's a fake right?" - Shannon Sharpe brutally roasted Nicki Minaj on live TV in front of Deion Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson

Shannon Sharpe had some fun on a previous episode of NFL GameDay with fellow guests Deion Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. The three Hall of Famers discussed former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff using “Halle Berry” as an audible during a game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

In the clip, Sanders, who is a head coach, replied to the host’s question of whether his team has any interesting audible calls. Coach Sanders indicated that they have used “Nicki Minaj.”

Enter former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe, who jokingly said that it indicated a fake, referencing Minaj’s history of plastic surgery. The guests on hand, including Tomlinson and Sanders, could not hold back their laughter at Sharpe’s unprompted roast of the singer.

Sharpe, for his part, even took to Twitter to indicate that Sanders and Tomlinson had set him up with the low-hanging roast of Minaj.

Shannon Sharpe, Deion Sanders, and LaDainian Tomlinson dominated the NFL

It’s worth noting that Sanders, Sharpe, and Tomlinson were some of the most dominant players at their respective positions. The three have all been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Sanders played for the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys. It was during his time with the 49ers and Cowboys where he rocketed to stardom for his shutdown defense as a cornerback. His deadly speed and playmaking ability as a punt and kick returner were also often on show.

Sanders won two Super Bowl rings, one with the 49ers and a second with the Cowboys in consecutive seasons (1995 and 1996).

Shannon Sharpe dominated the tight end position for the Denver Broncos during a time when NFL offenses were using less spread offenses and relied more on strong running games. He won two Super Bowls with the Broncos and a third with the Baltimore Ravens.

LaDainian Tomlinson was a one-man offensive threat during his time with the San Diego Chargers. He consistently led the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, and he was a constant threat in the passing game as well.

Unfortunately, Tomlinson played in the same era as Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The Chargers could thus never make a proper Super Bowl run. Regardless, Tomlinson will be remembered as one of the best running backs to ever play the game.

