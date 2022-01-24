"This is insane" - Shannon Sharpe perfectly predicted LA Rams vs Buccaneers score before kickoff

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe managed to predict the perfect scoreline for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Los Angeles Rams divisional matchup.

During a segment on The Undisputed before the game, both Sharpe and co-host Skip Bayless gave their predictions for the clash, with the Hall of Fame tight end calling the exact end to the game as well as the final score. Sharpe said this on live TV:

“ I got the Rams winning a very close ball game, I believe it’s going to be high scoring and I’m going to say their Pro Bowl kicker walks it off. I’m going 30-27 Rams in an upset,” Sharpe said.

LA Rams and Buccaneers play out thriller

It was a game for the ages. Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams managed to avoid a potential Hall of Fame collapse as Matt Gay split the uprights as the clock hit triple zeroes.

After bursting out of the blocks, L.A.'s high-octane offense raced out to a huge lead at half-time, scoring 20 points while keeping Brady and co to just three.

At one stage in the third quarter, Sean McVay's team led 27-3 with the game seemingly in hand for the visitors. However, a fumble by Cooper Kupp gave the ball back to the Buccaneers. Their joy was shortlived when a strip sack by Von Miller on Brady helped the Rams recover the ball.

The next play from scrimmage had to be seen to be believed. Stafford was in the shotgun and the ball was snapped over his head, forcing the L.A. quarterback to chase it down. However the Buccaneers defense were first on the scene and got the ball back.

Brady then drove down the field and tied the score with under a minute remaining. This gave Stafford enough time to get into field range and make the difference, thanks to two huge completions from his favorite receiver in Kupp.

With just four seconds left in the game, Rams kicker Gay kicked a field goal to knock the Buccaneers out and send L.A. through to the NFC Championship game.

The win ends Brady and the Buccaneers' season in the most heartbreaking way. While for the Rams, they will host the NFC Championship game against their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers in a bid to do what the Buccaneers did the previous season - play in a home Super Bowl.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar