WATCH: Shannon Sharpe shares video of when Tony Siragusa pulled off a hilarious prank on him and other Ravens teammates

Shannon Sharpe took to social media to share a video of when Tony Siragusa, who passed away on Wednesday at age 55, pulled off a funny prank.

The former Baltimore Ravens tight end put out a clip from HBO's Hard Knocks in 2001 when Siragusa blocked him and former Ravens tight end Todd Heap in a room using a table for a prank.

Siragusa played several pranks on his Ravens teammates during training camp in the summer of 2001, but the one with Sharpe stands out the most. His former head coach in Baltimore, Brian Billick, said that Siragusa was unique and that he was a team unifier:

"There was no one like Goose—a warrior on the field and a team unifier with a giving, generous heart who helped teammates and the community more than most people know. We would not have won the Super Bowl without him. This is such stunning, sad news, and our hearts go out to Kathy and the Siragusa family."

Before signing with the Ravens, Siragusa played the first seven seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to social media to share his memories of the late defensive tackle:

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay In Greece,they would ask 1 question at the end of one's life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony's case..Yes He Did!! The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years

Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement through the team to send their condolences to Siragusa's wife and family and to express his impact on the Baltimore community:

"Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa. He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony's larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community. Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family."

Baltimore Ravens @Ravens This is a tremendously sad day for the Baltimore Ravens.

Shannon Sharpe and Tony Siragusa as teammates with the Ravens

Tony Siragusa with the Ravens. Source: People

Sharpe expressed his thoughts about his late Baltimore teammate, tweeting:

"I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words. My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans. I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV. Rest easy, Goose"

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe I'm heartbroken. I'm crushed. I'm at a loss for words.

My thoughts & prayers go out to Goose's wife, kids, family, friends & fans.



I have one thing to say, Big fella. The next time I see you, I'm going to need my restitution…You embarrassed me on national TV.



Rest easy, Goose

Sharpe and Siragusa spent two seasons as teammates in Baltimore (2000 -2001), winning the Super Bowl in the 2000 season.

Condolences to his wife Kathy and his three children: Samantha Rose, Anthony, and Ava.

