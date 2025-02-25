Shaq Thompson landing spots: 3 teams that should target LB after Panthers exit

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Shaq Thompson won't re-sign with the team. The linebacker is set to enter free agency, and there has been interest on where he could land for the 2025 season.

On that note, here are three teams that could benefit from Thompson entering the free agency.

Three teams that could sign Shaq Thompson in 2025 NFL offseason

Former Carolina Panthers LB Shaq Thompson - Source: Getty

#1 New England Patriots

The Patriots are a team that need a rebuild in the 2025 offseason, so Shaq Thompson could be an ideal candidate to help them get back on track. New England needs reinforcements in its defense, as it struggled to keep out offensive threats this past season.

Thompson has 10 years of experience in the big league and could be one of the leaders in the Patriots squad. Playing in New England would also be a new challenge for the linebacker.

#2 Buffalo Bills

The Bills are another team that could look to sign Thompson this offseason. Buffalo has been close to reaching the Super Bowl in the past few seasons and has an excellent offense with Josh Allen as the quarterback.

However, the Bills need to buck up their defense to make sure there are no more chinks in their armor in the deep end of the playoffs. Thompson could be a smart buy for Buffalo this offseason.

#3 Detroit Lions

The Lions have shown their offensive brilliance in the past two seasons. However, if Detroit is serious about making a push for the Super Bowl, it needs to strengthen its defense for playoff games.

As Thompson is a proven reliable option as a linebacker, he could add balance to the Lions' squad. He also played in a Super Bowl in his first year at Carolina and knows how to navigate a rearguard in the postseason.

