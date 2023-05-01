Shaquil Barrett contract: How much will Buccaneers star earn in 2023?

Shaquil Barrett is currently set to earn $14,250,000 in the 2023 season. The money comes as his base salary, and he will also make $3,750,000 as a signing bonus. Barrett's contract will count as $21,252,941 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One of the best outside linebackers in the NFL, Barrett signed a four-year, $68,000,000 contract in 2021 following his side’s historic Super Bowl win. He earned an $18,750,000 signing bonus upon penning the contract and an average salary of $17,000,000. He is currently slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

How much has Shaquil Barrett earned in his NFL career?

Shaquil Barrett has earned $63,146,611 throughout his nine-year NFL career. Barrett was signed by the Denver Broncos in 2014 as AJ's undrafted free agent out of Colorado State University. He earned $129,000 in his first year playing for the Broncos before making $704,589, $525,000, and $615,000 between 2015 and 2017.

He earned his highest payday in his last season at Denver, racking up a salary of $2,973,016 for the 2018 NFL season. All in all, Barrett made $4,946,611 as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Barrett took his talents to Tampa Bay in 2019, signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a contract that made him $5,000,000 in his first year as a Buc. Since then, he has played for the Buccaneers for five seasons, earning $58,200,000. He has made a grand total of $63,146,611 in his professional football career.

Barrett is one of the best players in his position in the NFL, and he has earned every single dollar he has made in the league. From undrafted free agent to perennial Pro Bowler, there are few with better stories than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB.

Is Shaquil Barrett the highest-paid outside linebacker in the NFL?

No, Barrett is not the highest-paid outside linebacker in the NFL, but he's pretty close. Here's a list of the highest-paid outside linebackers in the league heading into 2023 using several metrics.

CAP HIT

T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers, $29,368,694 Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $21,252,941 Harold Landry Tennessee Titans, $18,800,000 Matt Judon New England Patriots, $18,107,222 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers, $16,632,500

TOTAL CASH

Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers, $24,000,000 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers, $22,900,000 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers, $20,000,000 Bradley Chubb Miami Dolphins, OLB$19,500,000 Haason Reddick Philadelphia Eagles, $16,500,000

BASE SALARY

T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers, $20,000,000 Harold Landry Tennessee Titans, $15,000,000 Shaquil Barrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $14,250,000 Randy Gregory Denver Broncos, $14,000,000 Matt Judon New England Patriots, $11,000,000

