WATCH: Shannon Sharpe was reduced to tears over news of Tom Brady's retirement

Hall of Famer tight end and Fox Sports' Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe was reduced to tears over Tom Brady announcing his retirement from the NFL.

The news broke while Undisputed was live on the air with host Jenny Taft reading out a section of Brady's Instagram post stating he was retiring. Sharpe, who has gone toe-to-toe with Skip Bayliss over Brady numerous times, shed a tear for the star quarterback as the news broke. Watch his reaction to the news below.

The Hall of Fame tight end then took to Twitter to post that he was sad and that he didn't think he would care this much about Brady's retirement.

"I’m very sad. Didn’t think I would care this much about Tom’s retirement," he wrote.

Tom Brady retires as a legend of the game

After playing 22 seasons in the NFL, there is not much that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has not accomplished. He has won just about everything there is to win in the league and has played at a high level right up to his retirement.

Drafted at pick 199 by the Patriots, he has turned into the greatest quarterback to ever play with his work ethic. His willingness to be the best and compete made him standout among his peers.

NFL @NFL



@TomBrady | #ThankYouTom From a 6th round pick to 7 rings. From a 6th round pick to 7 rings. 🐐@TomBrady | #ThankYouTom https://t.co/Ixy3VexOTh

The future Hall of Famer won six Super Bowls during his 20-year stint in New England as he formed a great partnership with Bill Belichick before moving on to Tampa Bay. Somewhat surprisingly, he won the Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers, defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 44-year-old retired while still playing at a high level. So many times, the league sees players retire simply because they cannot play at the level required. This was not the case with the seven-time Super Bowl champion; in fact, it was the opposite.

His two years in Tampa were, perhaps, the best of his career, statistically speaking. He had back-to-back seasons of 40 passing touchdowns, led the NFL in passing yards over those two seasons and set a career-high in passing yards after his 5,316 yards this year.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Tom Brady retired after 2 of the best seasons of his career:



40 Pass TD in consecutive seasons for only time in career



Led NFL with 9,949 pass yards in last 2 seasons



Career-high 5,316 pass yards in 2021 (1 extra game) Tom Brady retired after 2 of the best seasons of his career:40 Pass TD in consecutive seasons for only time in careerLed NFL with 9,949 pass yards in last 2 seasonsCareer-high 5,316 pass yards in 2021 (1 extra game) https://t.co/k7KKLM8gDb

Just what his life will look now that he has retired remains to be seen, but one gets the sense his family will play a big part in it. Having been occupied with football for the past two decades, the 44-year-old did highlight in his retirement post that there are other things that require his attention.

He retires a legend, a first ballot Hall of Famer, and a true icon of the game.

