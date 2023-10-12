"She never showed up": Aaron Rodgers' brother reveals how he shot his shot at Taylor Swift

Aaron Rodgers is currently in the throes of a battle with Taylor Swift's new boyfriend over his vaccine stance. The quarterback is notably anti-vaccine, but there could be another layer to this drama. According to Rodgers' brother, he tried to reach out to Swift long before she began dating Kelce.

Jordan Rodgers is a TV personality, and he's known for being Aaron's brother. The quarterback is not exactly estranged, but his strained relationship with his family is widely known. Still, Jordan tried to reach out to Swift, who is now dating Aaron's "enemy" Travis.

Per US, this happened many years ago. The New York Jets' star's brother did this well before he met his current partner. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“A million percent. I was going to her concerts when she was playing in front of 200 people in the middle of nowhere, Northern California when I was in high school, I have the picture to prove it. I met her afterward — [she had her] crimped hair, first album. That’s me, I’m a Swiftie.”

His now partner Jojo Fletcher added:

“That’s the one photo that he will always pull out on a rainy day — that one photo he took with Taylor Swift in, like, 2006.”

Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs star have only been dating for a little while. Still, it's her first real connection to the NFL. In Jordan's summation, there was a chance she could have been connected to the NFL in a different way a long time ago.

Aaron Rodgers is a Taylor Swift fan

Being a Taylor Swift fan runs in the Rodgers family blood, evidently. Not only did Jordan Rodgers want to meet and get with the songwriter, Aaron Rodgers attended her show and is a self-proclaimed "Swiftie."

Aaron Rodgers is a Taylor Swift fan

Before he attended the Metlife leg of her Eras Tour, he impressed fans with a genuine knowledge of her catalog. He expressed his love for folklore, one of her less mainstream albums, and the song "New Year's Day" off of the album reputation.

That is one of her least popular albums and the song was not one of the more popular tracks. Rodgers is a genuine fan.