Shedeur Sanders Browns minicamp stats: Rookie QB creates history at sensational performances

Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft for all the wrong reasons. Despite being viewed and projected as a top ten overall pick in the selection process, Sanders fell all the way to the fifth round, No. 144 overall and was finally picked by the Cleveland Browns organization.

However, despite the setback for Sanders and his career in the draft, he appears to be showing his top skills at Browns OTA's and mini camp so far this offseason.

According to ESPN Cleveland, Sanders was the most efficient and effective quarterback on Day 2 of mandatory mini camp on June 11. In a post to the social media platform X, the profile highlighted the stat lines for each of the four quarterbacks fighting for the starting role this year.

On the day, veteran QB Joe Flacco completed three of his seven passes for one touchdown and no interceptions, Kenny Pickett completed six of his 11 passes for one touchdown and no interceptions, and Dillon Gabriel completed nine of his 16 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Meanwhile, Sanders completed eight of his nine passes for one touchdown and no interceptions.

After the practice, the popular Cleveland Browns content account 'Content Browns (Multiyear Time Horizon Content)' released an impressive statistic regarding Sanders and his play throughout OTA's and mini camp to this point.

The account highlighted how Sanders has the highest completion percentage of any NFL QB in OTA's since the metric began being tracked in 1947.

"Shedeur Sanders is now the all-time NFL leader in OTA completion %. Tracked since 1947." the account wrote.

Content Browns (Multiyear Time Horizon Content) @TheKardiac_Kid LINK Shedeur Sanders is now the all-time NFL leader in OTA completion %. Tracked since 1947

Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?

Sanders' impressive completion percentage in OTA's is impressive but not too surprising. During his time at Jackson State and Colorado, Sanders was consistently one of the most accurate passers in the nation each season.

His first season at the college level saw him finish with a completion percentage of 65.9%, followed by 70.6%, 69.3%, and 74.0% over his next three seasons.

Despite this consistency in passing, there are still questions about whether Sanders will start for the Browns in 2025. With a crowded QB room where other players have much more experience and are a higher draft stock, Sanders could realistically become a backup QB in 2025.

According to Bet365, Sanders has the worst odds (+800) out of any of the QB's in Cleveland OTA's to start Week 1 of the new campaign. Joe Flacco (-120), Kenny Pickett (+225), and Dillon Gabriel (+600) all have considerably better odds to start over Sanders at the current moment.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Bet365

