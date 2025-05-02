Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were considered two of the best quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL draft. However, Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick.

Ad

Since there was a big difference between where Ward and Sanders were drafted, their rookie contracts will also likely be different. Here, we take a look at their college stats as well as their projected salaries.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: College stats

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he played for two seasons. He transferred to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more years. The QB transferred to Miami for his final college season in 2024.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Ward's collegiate stats:

Year Team Games Passing Rushing GP GS Record Cmp Att Pct Yds Avg TD Int Rtg Att Yds Avg TD

2020 Incarnate Word 6 6 3–3 183 303 60.4 2,260 7.5 24 4 146.5 38 2 0.1 2

2021 Incarnate Word 13 13 10–3 384 590 65.1 4,648 7.9 47 10 154.2 74 65 0.9 1

2022 Washington State 13 13 7–6 320 497 64.4 3,231 6.5 23 9 130.6 107 58 0.5 5

2023 Washington State 12 12 5–7 323 485 66.6 3,735 7.7 25 7 145.4 120 144 1.2 8

2024 Miami 13 13 10–3 305 454 67.2 4,313 9.5 39 7 172.2 60 204 3.4 4

Career 57 57 35–22 1,515 2,329 65.0 18,137 7.8 158 37 149.9 402 469 1.2 20





Ad

Across his five-year college career, Ward completed 1,515 of 2,329 passes for 18,137 yards with 158 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 469 yards and 20 touchdowns on 402 attempts across 57 games.

Meanwhile, Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021. He spent two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023, playing two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Year Team Games Passing Rushing GP GS Record Comp Att Pct Yards Avg TD Int Rate Att Yards Avg TD

2021 Jackson State 13 13 11−2 272 413 65.9 3,231 7.8 30 8 151.7 103 −17 −0.2 3

2022 Jackson State 13 13 12−1 341 483 70.6 3,732 7.7 40 6 160.4 85 173 2.0 6

2023 Colorado 11 11 4−7 298 430 69.3 3,230 7.5 27 3 151.7 111 −77 −0.7 4

2024 Colorado 13 13 9−4 353 477 74.0 4,134 8.7 37 10 168.2 100 −50 −0.5 4

Career 50 50 36−14 1,263 1,803 70.1 14,327 7.9 134 27 158.4 399 29 0.1 17





Ad

Across his four-year collegiate career, Sanders completed 1,263 of 1,803 passes for 14,327 yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns across 50 games.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: NFL salaries

According to reports from Spotrac, the Titans will offer Cam Ward a four-year, $48.7 million rookie contract. His deal is likely to include a $32.1 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders is projected to receive a four-year, $4,646,533 rookie contract. Players drafted in the fifth round tend to get deals between $4.68 million to $4.52 million in total. Sanders' deal with the Browns isn't likely to include a fifth-year option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.