Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 Draft

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were considered two of the best quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL draft. However, Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick.
Since there was a big difference between where Ward and Sanders were drafted, their rookie contracts will also likely be different. Here, we take a look at their college stats as well as their projected salaries.
Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: College stats
Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he played for two seasons. He transferred to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more years. The QB transferred to Miami for his final college season in 2024.
Here's a look at Ward's collegiate stats:
Across his five-year college career, Ward completed 1,515 of 2,329 passes for 18,137 yards with 158 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 469 yards and 20 touchdowns on 402 attempts across 57 games.
Meanwhile, Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021. He spent two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023, playing two seasons with the Buffaloes.
Across his four-year collegiate career, Sanders completed 1,263 of 1,803 passes for 14,327 yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns across 50 games.
Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: NFL salaries
According to reports from Spotrac, the Titans will offer Cam Ward a four-year, $48.7 million rookie contract. His deal is likely to include a $32.1 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.
According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders is projected to receive a four-year, $4,646,533 rookie contract. Players drafted in the fifth round tend to get deals between $4.68 million to $4.52 million in total. Sanders' deal with the Browns isn't likely to include a fifth-year option.
