Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 Draft

By Arnold
Modified May 02, 2025 10:09 GMT
Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: Comparing college stats and NFL salary of QBs from 2025 Draft (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were considered two of the best quarterbacks entering the 2025 NFL draft. However, Ward went to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, while the Cleveland Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round with the No. 144 pick.

Since there was a big difference between where Ward and Sanders were drafted, their rookie contracts will also likely be different. Here, we take a look at their college stats as well as their projected salaries.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: College stats

Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward - Source: Imagn
Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word in 2020, where he played for two seasons. He transferred to Washington State in 2022, where he played for two more years. The QB transferred to Miami for his final college season in 2024.

Here's a look at Ward's collegiate stats:

Year

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

GP

GS

Record

Cmp

Att

Pct

Yds

Avg

TD

Int

Rtg

Att

Yds

Avg

TD


2020

Incarnate Word

6

6

3–3

183

303

60.4

2,260

7.5

24

4

146.5

38

2

0.1

2


2021

Incarnate Word

13

13

10–3

384

590

65.1

4,648

7.9

47

10

154.2

74

65

0.9

1


2022

Washington State

13

13

7–6

320

497

64.4

3,231

6.5

23

9

130.6

107

58

0.5

5


2023

Washington State

12

12

5–7

323

485

66.6

3,735

7.7

25

7

145.4

120

144

1.2

8


2024

Miami

13

13

10–3

305

454

67.2

4,313

9.5

39

7

172.2

60

204

3.4

4


Career

57

57

35–22

1,515

2,329

65.0

18,137

7.8

158

37

149.9

402

469

1.2

20



Across his five-year college career, Ward completed 1,515 of 2,329 passes for 18,137 yards with 158 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 469 yards and 20 touchdowns on 402 attempts across 57 games.

Meanwhile, Sanders began his college career at Jackson State in 2021. He spent two years with the Tigers before transferring to Colorado in 2023, playing two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Year

Team

Games

Passing

Rushing

GP

GS

Record

Comp

Att

Pct

Yards

Avg

TD

Int

Rate

Att

Yards

Avg

TD


2021

Jackson State

13

13

11−2

272

413

65.9

3,231

7.8

30

8

151.7

103

−17

−0.2

3


2022

Jackson State

13

13

12−1

341

483

70.6

3,732

7.7

40

6

160.4

85

173

2.0

6


2023

Colorado

11

11

4−7

298

430

69.3

3,230

7.5

27

3

151.7

111

−77

−0.7

4


2024

Colorado

13

13

9−4

353

477

74.0

4,134

8.7

37

10

168.2

100

−50

−0.5

4


Career

50

50

36−14

1,263

1,803

70.1

14,327

7.9

134

27

158.4

399

29

0.1

17



Across his four-year collegiate career, Sanders completed 1,263 of 1,803 passes for 14,327 yards with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns across 50 games.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: NFL salaries

According to reports from Spotrac, the Titans will offer Cam Ward a four-year, $48.7 million rookie contract. His deal is likely to include a $32.1 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option.

According to Spotrac, Shedeur Sanders is projected to receive a four-year, $4,646,533 rookie contract. Players drafted in the fifth round tend to get deals between $4.68 million to $4.52 million in total. Sanders' deal with the Browns isn't likely to include a fifth-year option.

