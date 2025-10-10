Shedeur Sanders Week 6: Should you add Browns QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

After several days of speculation, Kevin Stefanski made it official that Shedeur Sanders will be the Cleveland Browns' QB2 for their Week 6 duel against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback was promoted on the depth chart after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week, and now it seems as though he will get the chance to compete with Dillon Gabriel for the starting spot.

Ad

This could be a good opportunity for fantasy managers to buy low on Sanders, hoping that he eventually gets the chance to start for the Browns, but is this week the one to add the former Colorado Buffaloes star to your roster? Let's take a look.

Should you add Shedeur Sanders to your fantasy football team in Week 6?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The easy answer is no. It is still too early to have Sanders on your roster, given that Kevin Stefanski hasn't stated that the rookie quarterback will be in direct competition with Dillon Gabriel. While it could happen, it seems as though the Browns are high on Gabriel and won't give up on him so easily.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders showed glimpses of his talent in the preseason, going 14 of 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers in his first preseason game. His second appearance wasn't as positive, but Sanders turned a lot of heads with his performance against Bryce Young and Co.

Dillon Gabriel had a solid first start against the Minnesota Vikings in London last week, going 19 of 33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in a tight 21-17 loss.

Ad

Back in September, his father Deion Sanders predicted that Shedeur would start at some point this season, but Sunday won't be the day.

"Be patient and be ready," he said. "You got to be ready when it's time. But when it's time, you're going to know. And it's coming up. I got a prediction. I ain't telling nobody. I got a feeling when it's going to go down. But it's going to go down this year. ... He's going to get a shot."

Ad

Shedeur Sanders fantasy outlook for Week 6

As things stand right now, the only way Shedeur Sanders sees the field on Sunday is if Dillon Gabriel gets injured. He doesn't have a projection for Week 6, as ESPN has nothing for him this week. While he is closer to taking the field with the Browns, it seems like Sanders will have to wait a little longer for his opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.



His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.