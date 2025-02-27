The defensive end position is coveted and the 2025 NFL draft class has some players with special potential at the position. One of them is Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, who didn't have a massive season statistically but has been a force for the Aggies.

In 2024, Stewart finished with 31 tackles (14 solo, 17 assisted) with 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pair of pass deflections. There are a lot of good traits that NFL teams can get from him right away so let's look at his draft profile.

Shemar Stewart's NFL Draft Profile

Shemar Stewart is one of the top defensive ends in the 2025 NFL draft class and is listed at 6-foot-5, 281 pounds. He can disrupt plays with his elite ability to move off the snap. He has a lot of boom-or-bust potential as he cannot constantly finish on plays, but has a lot of the raw skills for the position.

Let's take a deeper dive and discuss which teams are going to be interested in adding Shemar Stewart in the NFL draft.

Shemar Stewart NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for Texas A&M Aggies DE

#1: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are looking for some young blood on the defensive side of the football and need to get an identity. After allowing linebacker Shaq Thompson into free agency, the defense needs someone who can step up.

Shemar Stewart would likely rotate with Derrick Brown on the defensive end but this could be a chance for him to prove himself early while learning from an established veteran.

#2: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are looking to build after losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and coming off a disappointing end to the season. Their defense was decimated by injuries and played a base 4-2 defense in 2024 but defensive end Marcus Davenport is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

This is a move the team can make if they do not trade for defensive end Myles Garrett to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. This would be a great fit and put pressure on both sides of the defensive line.

#3: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be in a position where they need to address the defensive end position. Their team runs a 3-4 defense but starting edge rusher Morgan Fox is an unrestricted free agent.

Adding a talented edge rusher could be a massive addition to the defense. They have other needs on the defense with two starting linebackers and two starting cornerbacks who are also unrestricted free agents. John Harbaugh is a coach who will apply pressure defensively so Shemar Stewart would be an excellent addition.

