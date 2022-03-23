"These boys from the South, their transcripts ain't right" - Shocking new revelation emerges from Urban Meyer's stint as Jaguars HC

To quote the philosopher Thomas Hobbes, most would agree that Urban Meyer's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars was "nasty, brutish, and short." Over the last few months, a few stories about his aggressive rhetoric have been revealed. However, the latest quote from the head coach is arguably his worst offense.

In a quote posted by Mina Kimes on Twitter via The Athletic, the head coach directly insulted half the country with one sentence. Here's what the article from The Athletic said happened:

"Not long after veteran receiver John Brown signed with the Jaguars as a free agent, he ran the wrong route in practice. To correct the mistake, Brown, who is from Florida, and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran through the route again after practice. Meyer walked up to the pair."

Mina Kimes @minakimes I know we're getting jokes off about Urban Meyer and the Aaron Donald thing (which, fair) but holy smokes this part is offensive as hell

According to the article, here's what the head coach said to the rookie quarterback and the veteran wide receiver:

"'Hey, Trevor, you've got to slow it down for him,' Meyer said, according to sources. 'These boys from the South, their transcripts ain't right.'"

Unpacking Urban Meyer's multi-layered insult

The head coach likely offended more than half the country with the words he spoke to Lawrence and Brown. His first transgression was using the term "boys" when talking to subordinates of African American descent. Back in the day, the term was used by slave owners in the South to demean their "property" even further.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1



Holy shit the Urban Meyer article is even worse than I thought. Real leaders don't treat people like this.

Thus, combining talk about the South with the term "boys" is a multi-layered insult with racist roots. Essentially, the abuse was used to address enslaved people as a constant reminder that they were not indeed adults and, thus, could not survive without their "masters." With his words, the head coach brought the Jim Crow Southern Era back to life.

The second part of the insult was him saying that their "transcripts ain't right." The head coach called them stupid and fraudulent. Of course, he wasn't just calling Brown stupid; he said anyone from the South was inherently stupid. Therefore, he managed to offend the entire South, African Americans, and anyone with sympathy for either group of people.

Of course, these are only some of the stories that have been shared about the head coach's tenure with the team. Also mentioned this week, Meyer didn't know who Aaron Donald was heading into the Jaguars-Rams contest. Earlier this season, the head coach was caught up in a scandal with a woman at a bar. The woman was not his wife.

In 2021, Urban Meyer came out of retirement to coach the Jaguars. This was his first NFL job. He was fired after only 13 games. His NFL coaching record is 2-11.

Edited by Windy Goodloe