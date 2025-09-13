Should you add Grant Calcaterra in Waiver Wire? Fantasy projection and outlook for Eagles TE after Dallas Goedert's injury

Grant Calcaterra might have a big opportunity to shine in Week 2 of fantasy football. With Dallas Goedert ruled out for Sunday's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, Calcaterra could take the opportunity and help the defending Super Bowl champions beat the Chiefs again.

Goedert is out with a knee sprain, meaning that Calcaterra will line up as TE1 against the AFC defending champions. Coming off his best season in the NFL, Calcaterra could pick up where he left off and help the Eagles secure another win over Patrick Mahomes and Co.

Is he a good option to pick in the waiver wire? Let's take a look.

Should you add Eagles TE Grant Calcaterra in Week 2 waiver wire?

The Eagles' aerial game had a good night against the Cowboys in Week 1. They recorded 152 yards, while the running game posted 158. A positive for Calcaterra is that the guy he's replacing led the team in receptions with seven, while recording 44 yards. Saquon Barkley was the next most targeted player in Philly with five, which resulted in four receptions for 24 yards.

It would be odd to see Jalen Hurts go to the tight end and the running back before his three wide receivers, but those situations are likely in hard-fought matchups like the Cowboys duel and perhaps the Chiefs game.

The Chiefs were dominated by the LA Chargers' aerial game, which posted 318 yards, including 68 from tight ends Tyler Conklin (50 yards on two catches) and Will Disly (18 yards on one catch).

Calcaterra posted his best season in 2024, catching 24 passes on 30 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown. He stepped up when Dallas Goedert was unable and Eagles fans hope he does the same this week.

Grant Calcaterra fantasy outlook for 2025

Grant Calcaterra started the 2025 season with a projection of 19.7 fantasy points after posting 59.8 last season. Either that number will change quickly or ESPN believes he will have one of the biggest games of the season on Sunday, as he's projected to get three targets, catch two passes for 20 yards and finish with 4.65 fantasy points.

The Chiefs' secondary didn't look that well against the Chargers and if the Eagles attack it like they did against the Cowboys, Steve Spagnuolo's unit might be in for a long afternoon.

