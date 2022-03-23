Should the Colts sign Odell Beckham Jr. to give Matt Ryan the firepower he needs on offense?

The Indianapolis Colts are back in business not too long after sending Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. His era ended after one season, only for the team to trade for Matt Ryan after the Atlanta Falcons ruined that relationship in the pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Now comes the question of weapons for Ryan. Michael Pittman Jr. was the team's leading receiver in 2021 with 1,082 yards. After him? Zach Pascal was next with 384 yards. So much of the attention was on running back Jonathan Taylor, which makes sense given the lack of playmakers on the outside.

But a new name has entered the rumor mill for the Colts. That is Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent after winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He did tear his ACL in the game but should be back and ready to go later in 2022.

Should the team make a move to give Ryan one of the biggest names in the game as a top weapon?

Odell Beckham Jr. has expressed his interest in the Colts

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

So, where is this connection coming from? The answer is Beckham himself, following a tweet he sent out regarding the Watson news.

"Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually (fire emoji), I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there."

It seems a bit odd for Beckham to comment on this out of nowhere. That is even more true, considering that he has never played with Ryan as his quarterback. So is this a match made in heaven?

Beckham was on pace to earn a lucrative multi-year deal after reviving his reputation with the Rams. Unfortunately, a second ACL injury in his career could have teams scared to hand him a multi-year deal.

Yet that may be perfect for the Colts. Ryan has two years remaining on his deal, so it's not like this is currently a long-term commitment. The team could add a veteran in Beckham and give him time to get back to full strength. In the meantime, he shows up in the receivers room as a veteran presence for a young bunch. Pittman is still only 24 years old.

Indianapolis could also target someone like Julio Jones, who does have a ton of experience with Ryan throwing him the ball. Then suddenly, the Colts have two superstars at receiver on the roster.

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Pat McAfee really wants the Colts to sign Odell Beckham Jr to give Matt Ryan a target in Indy.

The Colts are chasing a Super Bowl every year. They signed Phillip Rivers in 2020, traded for Wentz last year, and then dumped Wentz for Ryan this year. They are not afraid to spend if it means competing and avoiding a rebuild.

Beckham proved it was the Cleveland Browns holding him back and not any decline in abilities. Going to play with a veteran like Ryan should lead to similar success that he saw with Matthew Stafford.

