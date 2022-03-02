Should the Commanders pick up Aaron Rodgers and make him the highest-paid player in NFL?

The Washington Commanders lack a true identity, and it's not just because they have yet another new name. No, that is because the franchise has been without a true franchise quarterback for decades.

Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins were the most notable candidates to try and fill that role in the past decade, giving way to the likes of Dwayne Haskins and Taylor Heinicke in recent years. Yet Ron Rivera's squad continues to go on the hunt for a true franchise player under center.

But maybe the Commanders can hold off on that long-term, young option out of the NFL Draft for a bit if they can land a star. How about someone like Aaron Rodgers? He reportedly wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL and may ask for a two-year deal worth roughly $100 million.

Commander’s Post @CommandersPost_ QB Priority List:



1. Watson

2. Rodgers

3. Wilson

4. Derek Carr

5. Malik Willis

6. Kenny Pickett

7. Jamies Winston

8. Jimmy G

9. Matt Corral

If the Commanders have a chance to swing a blockbuster trade for him, should they do it?

Commanders need any and all help at the quarterback position

Trading for Rodgers should be a no-brainer in Washington. In fact, it would be shocking if the team isn't calling Green Bay every single day with improved offers.

Landing him would totally shake up the direction of the Commanders and would turn them into the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sense that a legendary quarterback is showing up ready to win a Super Bowl. In Tampa's case, Tom Brady got them a title right away after the team was struggling to post winning seasons for several decades.

The front office would also need to do whatever it takes to make the money work. This is a generational opportunity, and stars aren't exactly clamoring to go play for this franchise. Between the lack of success and bad ownership with Dan Snyder, drafting talent is the best way to improve the team.

But this conversation goes beyond Rodgers. The Commanders need to be going after every single veteran quarterback available, including Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and maybe even Carson Wentz. Rodgers is just the cream of the crop of the group.

Commanders Fan in Hawaii @CommandersDMV We aren’t getting plan A: Rodgers, Wilson or Watson. So plan B is: Tribusky, Winston or Mariotta. Bottom line the plan B’s are an improvement over Heineke! The hive needs to simmer down! #takecommand We aren’t getting plan A: Rodgers, Wilson or Watson. So plan B is: Tribusky, Winston or Mariotta. Bottom line the plan B’s are an improvement over Heineke! The hive needs to simmer down! #takecommand

Heinicke is the only quarterback under contract in 2022, while Kyle Allen is a restricted free agent. That ensures the team is going to add, at least, one more, whether that is through free agency, a trade, or the draft.

Rodgers is the most exciting, yet arguably the most difficult option to attain. If the Green Bay Packers will make him the highest-paid player in the league, leaving for Washington would not make much sense. It's not like he has a long-time connection with Rivera or ownership in Washington or anything like that.

