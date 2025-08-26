Should fantasy managers draft Blake Corum? Outlook for Rams RB in 2025

Blake Corum was selected No. 83 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2024 NFL Draft. After a dominant college football season with the Michigan Wolverines, many expected Corum to form a committee backfield with fellow Rams running back Kyren Williams last year.

However, Corum's NFL development and growth in the Rams offense did not go as planned last year. He finished his rookie NFL campaign with only 58 carries for 207 rushing yards and zero rushing touchdowns. In the passing game, Corum had seven receptions for 58 receiving yards and no receiving touchdowns.

In fantasy football, he finished as the RB79 in fantasy football, something that makes him a very risky running back option in 2025. Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Corum as the RB58 and No. 189 overall player available in PPR leagues this summer. This ranking would likely mean that Corum will go undrafted in your selection process this year.

Blake Corum 2025 fantasy football outlook

Corum is a talented running back with high-end speed and agility, great vision, and a high football IQ. However, he did not establish himself as a necessary option in the Los Angeles backfield last year and was the clear No. 2 option behind Kyren Williams.

Furthermore, Williams had another phenomenal year leading the running back position and looked like one of the best rushers in all of football as well. Due to this, Williams is once again expected to lead the Rams backfield in 2025, something that makes Corum's fantasy football situation not too intriguing.

Although the talent is unquestionably there for Corum to be a fantasy football star, he may not receive enough opportunities or chances to show off those skills with Williams still in the backfield. To put it in comparison last year, Corum had 58 carries while Williams had 316.

Unless Williams takes a major step back in 2025 or suffers an injury, Corum is best left on the waiver wire this year in your draft. If he establishes himself as the season progresses, Corum could have low-end RB3/4 value.

